Huacao Town targets trash from rapid development

Huacao Town in Minhang District is taking positive steps to target its trash resulting from rapid regional development.
Ti Gong

Officials patrol Huacao Town to prevent illegal dumping of garbage by trucks.

Huacao Town in Minhang District is taking positive steps to target its messy urban conditions resulting from rapid regional development. These measures include reducing its abandoned garbage from seven dump trucks full daily to one dump truck monthly.

The town on the northern tip of the district's territory is in its key phase of urban renewal, construction and development as the Hongqiao International Hub regional strategy hones the town into a globally competitive metropolitan section.

Yet urban management is lagging behind the town's rapid development.

"In the peak days we used seven or eight trucks daily – each vehicle had a loading capacity ranging from three to five tons – to remove the abandoned garbage. Now the number has been reduced to one truck monthly," said Zhou Shengchun, Party secretary of Huacao.

Other messy urban conditions include disorganized parking, construction site negligence, lack of supervision on vacant land, disorganized rental services, untidy shop signs and delayed response to complaints, among others.

"The messy conditions had formed due to a wrong mindset. We tended to be wise only after an event had happened," Zhou said, "And now we have to tackle the problem and find solutions."

In addition, to restore its quick response to the 12345 public complaint hotline, the town set up a "red lantern" mechanism and officials who failed to take respond quickly would face a serious talk to remind them of their duty.

Five village Party secretaries are now fully accounted for the town's grid governance, supported by public security, comprehensive law enforcement and market supervision forces.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
