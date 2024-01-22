Feature / District

Roof beam marks milestone in Jiuxing renewal

Huang Yongdi Yang Yang
  11:45 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
A renewal project is proceeding at full speed in Jiuxing Village of Minhang District and is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year.
Huang Yongdi Yang Yang
  11:45 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
Roof beam marks milestone in Jiuxing renewal
Ti Gong

The renewal project in Jiuxing Village of Minhang District is proceeding at full speed.

The renewal project in Jiuxing Village of Minhang District is proceeding at full speed and is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year.

As the last roof beam of the No. 6 Building of Jiuxing Village was concreted, the nine buildings of the former biggest commercial village in China have now had their major structures capped on December 18 last year. The commercial village renewal project is expected to start trial operation in May 2025.

Jiuxing Village is situated in the southwest of Shanghai. To its east is the Caohejing High-tech Park and in its north is the Hongqiao International Hub. Traffic in the village is convenient as the Outer Ring Road of Shanghai cuts through the village.

In the late 1990s the average annual income of the villagers was low. The village chief then decided to guide its residents through a village-owned commercial market development strategy and launched five wholesale markets in succession for hardware, food, dry goods, plywood and agriculture products.

Within a decade of its market-oriented development, the village generated more than 500 multimillionaires.

In 2017 the old Jiuxing commercial village was dismantled.

Starting from 2023 construction of the new village progressed with flying colors. The investment recruitment is also forging ahead. By mid December 2023 it had launched seven investment recruitment meetings, with nearly 1,000 companies and business entities, new and old, participating. Among them 300 had expressed their intention to sign settlement contracts.

The new Jiuxing commercial village will be cultivated into a one-stop global home furnishing and building materials trading complex, supported by import goods trading, children's consumption, headquarters economy and other services.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Hongqiao
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     