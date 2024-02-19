Feature / District

Science and Innovation Corridor a magnet for leading companies

Songjiang District is setting a new benchmark in the realm of high-tech industrial growth.
Offices in the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor

Songjiang District is setting a new benchmark in the realm of high-tech industrial growth, boasting the highest number of large-scale industrial enterprises in Shanghai, with 1,633 companies.

The G60 Science and Innovation Corridor, a hub for cutting-edge enterprises, has become a magnet for leading companies such as Hexagon, Ingram Micro, Ickey, and Shanyuan Electronics. This marks a significant stride in the district's technological and industrial advancement.

Recent achievements in the Corridor include the launch of the Yangtze River Delta region's first satellite manufacturing "lighthouse factory," and the successful establishment of the first standalone client in the G60 Science and Innovation Eye.

The increasing investment and business enthusiasm reflect not only the economic growth but also Songjiang's effective strategy for fostering high-quality development in technology and industry, even in challenging circumstances.

Among the notable arrivals is Sweden's Hexagon Group, a global leader in sensors, software and digital information technology solutions.

In July 2022, Hexagon established its Dual Smart Empowerment Center in Songjiang, joining the Corridor and contributing to the digital and intelligent transformation of industries.

The Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, home to the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor, has become an exemplary industrial internet park, attracting top global 500 companies, unicorns and industry leaders in the industrial internet sector.

By the end of 2023, the park had welcomed 6,164 companies, including 2,450 physical enterprises, marking a 41.6 percent increase from the previous year and showcasing the high demand for space within the corridor.

In November 2023, the G60 Science and Innovation Eye welcomed its first standalone client, the East China Headquarters of Yousai Kechuang Science and Innovation Group.

Songjiang's commitment to becoming a high-quality development zone is evident in its increase in specialized and new enterprises, reaching 1,219 by the end of last year and ranking second citywide.

The district's strategy to support technological innovation through a robust ecosystem is paying off, as seen in the launch of the G60 Satellite Digital Factory and the first commercial satellite. This marks Songjiang's ambitious entry into the commercial satellite industry.

The G60 Satellite Internet initiative aims to create a leading satellite internet industry cluster, integrating resource aggregation, exhibitions, R&D and application.

This initiative positions Songjiang as a pioneer in the "satellite industry model base," demonstrating the district's resilience and competitiveness in strategic emerging industries and its comprehensive industry chain from design and manufacturing to packaging and testing in integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine sectors.

Source: SHINE
