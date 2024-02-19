Feature / District

Exhibition showcases the rich cultural essence of urban parks

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0
More than 80 artworks by artists of various ages and perspectives are on display in Minhang District, showcasing the rich cultural essence of urban parks throughout Shanghai.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0
Exhibition showcases the rich cultural essence of urban parks
Ti Gong

Painting "Hongyuan Park" by Zhang Yuan

More than 80 artworks by artists of various ages and perspectives are on display in Minhang District, showcasing the rich cultural essence of urban parks throughout Shanghai.

Many of these artists have deliberately selected parks that hold personal significance or are intimately familiar with parks near their residences, allowing for a more subjective and personal expression while objectively capturing the park's scenery.

Titled "Park+", the exhibition is being held at the Zhang Yuan Art Museum in Xinzhuang Town. The museum, which opened its doors to the public in July of last year, serves as a tribute to Zhang Yuan, a talented female artist hailing from Xinzhuang.

Venue: Zhang Yuan Art Museum

Hours: Through March 13, 10am-4:30pm (Closed on Mondays)

Tickets: Free

Address: 305 Qixin Rd

七莘路305号

Exhibition showcases the rich cultural essence of urban parks
Ti Gong

Painting "Gumei Park" by Li Yuanxun

Exhibition showcases the rich cultural essence of urban parks
Ti Gong

Painting "Meilong Park" by Shao Qi

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     