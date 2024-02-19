Exhibition showcases the rich cultural essence of urban parks

More than 80 artworks by artists of various ages and perspectives are on display in Minhang District, showcasing the rich cultural essence of urban parks throughout Shanghai.

Many of these artists have deliberately selected parks that hold personal significance or are intimately familiar with parks near their residences, allowing for a more subjective and personal expression while objectively capturing the park's scenery.

Titled "Park+", the exhibition is being held at the Zhang Yuan Art Museum in Xinzhuang Town. The museum, which opened its doors to the public in July of last year, serves as a tribute to Zhang Yuan, a talented female artist hailing from Xinzhuang.

Venue: Zhang Yuan Art Museum

Hours: Through March 13, 10am-4:30pm (Closed on Mondays)

Tickets: Free

Address: 305 Qixin Rd

七莘路305号

