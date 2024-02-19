Feature / District

Designs for convergence bay area unveiled

Ti Gong

The design by the AS+P Albert Speer+Partner GmbH and Shanghai Urban Planning and Design Research Institute Co consortium

Ti Gong

The "Cross Oasis" by Niek Roozen BV

Design plans for the bay area of the Huangpu, Dazhi and Jinhui rivers in Minhang District were unveiled at the 2023 Designing 5 Comprehensive Node Cities for Shanghai exhibition.

At the border of Minhang and Fengxian districts, the three waters convergence bay area features a natural and scarce symmetrical shoreline that spans about 40 kilometers.

The waters connect Taihu Lake in the north, the East China Sea in the east, the estuary of the Yangtze River in the north and Hangzhou Bay in the south.

To fully allow the levee projects of the upper and middle reaches of Huangpu River as well as the Jinhui Port channel construction to benefit from high-quality development of the bay area, Shanghai Planning and Land Resources Bureau and the Shanghai Water Bureau solicited proposals for the bay area with support from the governments of Minhang and Fengxian districts early last year.

Four joint design teams from China, France, the United States, Germany and the Netherlands participated in the selection process.

The winning design teams were the AS+P Albert Speer+Partner GmbH and Shanghai Urban Planning and Design Research Institute Co consortium, and the Niek Roozen BV team.

The first design plan features a bridge, two towers and three exhibition halls as core landmarks for the future the bay area.

The second involves creating a world-class central ecological innovation demonstration area, or the "Cross Oasis."

