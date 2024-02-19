National recognition for nocturnal fashion block

The 2-square-kilometer block in Minhang District's Hongqiao Town has 754 night merchants and boast 44 cultural and art venues, 22 sports venues and 42 entertainment venues.

Ti Gong

The Nocturnal Hongqiao Fashion Block in Minhang District has been selected among the third batch of national-level night-time cultural and tourism consumption clusters for 2023.



Covering 2 square kilometers, the block is located in the jurisdiction of Hongqiao Town.

The block features celebrated commercial centers such as Wanda Plaza, the Aegean Place shopping mall, Jingting World Life Square and Ala Town.

Hongqiao has been promoting the "15-minute Public Cultural Service Circle," which means public cultural venues should be within a 15-minute walk from neighborhoods. The Nocturnal Hongqiao Fashion Block is part of the plan.

Night economy

Meanwhile, the block updates and improves its night-time cultural and tourism consumption modes, forming a night economy that integrates food, shows, tours, performances, shopping, entertainment, reading and exhibitions.

The operating area of the block is around 385,700 square meters with 754 night-time merchants, of which the proportion of cultural and art merchants accounts for 44.16 percent, while the operating area for night-time shops accounts for 61.36 percent of the total.

The block boasts 44 cultural and art venues, 22 sports venues and 42 entertainment venues. These include the Shanghai Metro Museum, Xinhua Creative Light Space, Pearl Art Museum, Korean Cultural Experience Hall.

In 2023, the number of visitors to the Nocturnal Hongqiao Fashion Block reached 42.26 million, with overall sales revenue at 6 billion yuan (US$834 million), ranking the 11th among the major commercial blocks in Shanghai and the first in Minhang.