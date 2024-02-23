Porcelain artworks celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Feature / District

The latest porcelain artworks by renowned Shanghai painter Yu Xiaofu are on display at the North Hongqiao Art Museum.
Dong Hong

Yu Xiaofu pauses thoughtfully before applying his brush to the porcelain vase.

The latest porcelain artworks by renowned Shanghai painter Yu Xiaofu are on display at the North Hongqiao Art Museum in Jiading.

The exhibition features 20 porcelain plates and 38 porcelain vases.

The highlight of this series of artworks lies in the combination of painting and porcelain craftsmanship.

Dong Hong

A porcelain plate adorned with whimsical cartoon figures and a playful dragon illustrated by Yu Xiaofu

Yu created anthropomorphic dragons in Shanghai style on the pieces, with their bodies and facial expressions resembling those of humans. Some dragons are depicted contemplating with sheet music in hand, some playing the saxophone, and some leisurely riding bicycles.

His inspiration came from his previous work, which he serialized in the Xinmin Evening News, a popular newspaper in Shanghai, more than a decade ago.

“I always reminisce about the days when I contributed to that newspaper column, missing the cartoon characters I created,” he said.

“As this year is the Year of the Dragon, I want to incorporate the element of dragon into them.”

Dong Hong

A square porcelain vase featuring dragons

After Yu finished painting on the porcelain pieces, Hong Jinsong, a skilled craftsman from Jingdezhen, known as the “porcelain capital” of China, with more than 30 years of experience, glazed them with a thick layer to enhance their durability.

Then, the pieces were fired by Zhang Wenliang, a porcelain master boasting over 40 years of expertise. To achieve optimal coloring effects, he constantly adjusted the damper to regulate the oxygen intake, keeping a temperature of around 1,300 degrees Celsius in the kiln.

After a full 12 hours of firing, the porcelain works with a smooth glaze and delicate texture can be unloaded from the kiln.

If you go:

Date: Through late April (closed on Mondays), 9:30am-4:30pm

Venue: North Hongqiao Art Museum

Address: Bldg 13, 88 Jingyu Avenue, Jiading District

嘉定区景域大道88号13幢

