A modernized hub for affordable and eco-friendly agriculture products

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
The renovated market features 37 stalls and shops, specializing in affordable and eco-friendly agricultural products and providing a clean and tidy shopping environment.
Standing by the Waiqingsong Highway, the renovated Gangxin Market in Jiading is set to open next month after completing its upgrade.

There are going to be 37 stalls and shops, specializing in affordable and eco-friendly agricultural and other products, such as flowers, fruit, handicrafts, tableware, tea sets, street foods, cooked food and groceries.

The market is also engaged in discussions with several branded chains, including Luckin Coffee, Yang’s Dumpling, and Heytea.

In addition to providing a clean and tidy shopping environment, Gangxin Market has welcomed digitization. A smart display screen has been installed at the entrance, showcasing market information, transaction data, prices and announcements.

Each stall is equipped with an electronic screen displaying its license, vegetable prices and inspection details, ensuring that foods are traceable for food safety.

The project also includes the renovation of street-facing shops and public restrooms, both of which are undergoing construction.

The Gangxin Market in Jiading is scheduled to open in March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
