Painting institute opens in Chinese classical garden

The Shanghai Jiading Shifang Painting Institute was opened in the Tanyuan Garden, Nanxiang Town, early this month. It is Shanghai’s first calligraphy and painting institute in a Chinese classical garden.

A special exhibition featuring over 60 works from more than 30 calligraphy and painting masters, with most of them in the traditional Chinese inkwash style, was also unveiled at the institute.

Tanyuan Garden was the private garden of Li Liufang, a renowned scholar in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The art institute underwent a renovation on the basis of the former building, and famous Shanghai calligraphers and painters, including Mao Guolun, Xu Yunshu, and Zhang Anpu, were invited as consultants for the development.

The second floor serves as the main exhibition hall showcasing a variety of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting works.

Classical gardens are frequently portrayed in the Shanghai-style painting works. The experience of enjoying traditional calligraphy and painting in a classical garden has captivated many people.

An enthusiast of calligraphy and painting surnamed Li said, “In traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting culture, classical gardens and calligraphy and painting resonate and complement each other. Appreciating an art exhibition in a classical garden allows to truly experience the unique charm of Chinese culture.”

Ding Xiaofang, director of the Shifang Painting Institute, said: “We will hold occasional public events, including training sessions, exhibitions, and lectures.

“It will provide a platform for artists to exchange and learn from each other, while also offering the general public an opportunity to engage with calligraphy and painting.”

At the launch ceremony, the Shanghai Jiading Shifang Institute donated a calligraphy and painting piece to Nanxiang Town.