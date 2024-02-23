Feature / District

Painting institute opens in Chinese classical garden

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
A special exhibition of over 60 works from more than 30 calligraphy and painting masters was also unveiled at the Shanghai Jiading Shifang Painting Institute.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0

The Shanghai Jiading Shifang Painting Institute was opened in the Tanyuan Garden, Nanxiang Town, early this month. It is Shanghai’s first calligraphy and painting institute in a Chinese classical garden.

A special exhibition featuring over 60 works from more than 30 calligraphy and painting masters, with most of them in the traditional Chinese inkwash style, was also unveiled at the institute.

Tanyuan Garden was the private garden of Li Liufang, a renowned scholar in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Painting institute opens in Chinese classical garden

The exhibition hall features traditional architecture that complements the ambiance of the classical garden.

The art institute underwent a renovation on the basis of the former building, and famous Shanghai calligraphers and painters, including Mao Guolun, Xu Yunshu, and Zhang Anpu, were invited as consultants for the development.

The second floor serves as the main exhibition hall showcasing a variety of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting works.

Classical gardens are frequently portrayed in the Shanghai-style painting works. The experience of enjoying traditional calligraphy and painting in a classical garden has captivated many people.

An enthusiast of calligraphy and painting surnamed Li said, “In traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting culture, classical gardens and calligraphy and painting resonate and complement each other. Appreciating an art exhibition in a classical garden allows to truly experience the unique charm of Chinese culture.”

Ding Xiaofang, director of the Shifang Painting Institute, said: “We will hold occasional public events, including training sessions, exhibitions, and lectures.

“It will provide a platform for artists to exchange and learn from each other, while also offering the general public an opportunity to engage with calligraphy and painting.”

At the launch ceremony, the Shanghai Jiading Shifang Institute donated a calligraphy and painting piece to Nanxiang Town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     