EPINTEK ties up with Anting Town to set up a clinical research center

EPINTEK, a medical device technical service platform, is investing US$9.7 million in Phase III of Anting International Medical Industry Park to develop a clinical research center.

EPINTEK, a medical device technical service platform, is collaborating with Anting Town in Jiading District to establish a clinical research center and a large animal laboratory in Phase III of Anting International Medical Industry Park with an investment of around 70 million yuan (US$9.7 million).

The initiative will explore and develop surgical robots, 3D printing and ultrasound therapy. It creates a closed-loop industrial ecosystem by connecting R&D, clinical practice and business.

The 25,000-square-meter Phase III of Anting International Medical Industry Park, set to begin operation in 2025 with a maximum per mu output value of over 30 million yuan, is among the select projects in Jiading that are being expedited to cultivate “smart manufacturing hubs,” fostering modernization and high-quality development.

The district government wants to integrate land resources to allow companies across the industry chain to operate in the same park or building, enhancing communication and work efficiency.

In Jiading, there are 31 projects clustered together under the “Industry Going Upstairs” initiative, including Phase II of Shanghai MedValley and the Nanxiang Precision Medicine Industrial Park.

Among the initial 31 projects, 23 belong to its “3+1” industries — the “new four modernizations” of the auto sector (electrification, IoT, intellectualization, and sharing); smart sensors and IoT; high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine; and the online new economy.

“We are set to create smart manufacturing hubs in key sectors by integrating them with urban renewal efforts.

“Our focus is on rejuvenating 2,500 to 3,000 mu of underutilized industrial land this year,” said Zhang Jun, deputy director of the district’s economic commission.