Popular tourist spots in Jiading attract large crowds

Jiading's major tourist spots welcomed over 600,000 people during the Spring Festival holiday who participated in activities to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

According to the district’s culture and tourism administration, nine A-level scenic places, plus the Jiabei Country Park and Juyuan Orchard, had 608,174 entries during the eight-day holiday through February 17, a 105.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Events full of festive vibes, such as lantern shows, garden exploration tours, and drum beating (a ritual thought to bring good luck), were held at places including Nanxiang and Anting ancient streets.

At Guyi Garden, Shanghai’s first intangible cultural heritage theme park, nearly 1,000 traditional Chinese lanterns attracted big crowds, taking photos and admiring the beauty of the classical Chinese gardens.

Visitors to the Shanghai Auto Museum were urged to take part in various games and win gifts.

A flower market was held at Jiabei Country Park, and family activities such as strawberry picking at Juyuan Orchard were popular among visitors.

In addition, museums and libraries hosted 494 activities and drew 97,000 visitors during the holiday.