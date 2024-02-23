Feature / District

Popular tourist spots in Jiading attract large crowds

Cen Tianxu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
Jiading's major tourist spots welcomed over 600,000 people during the Spring Festival holiday who participated in activities to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
Cen Tianxu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0

Major tourist destinations in Jiading received over 600,000 people during the Spring Festival holiday, with numerous activities held around the district to commemorate the advent of the Year of the Dragon.

According to the district’s culture and tourism administration, nine A-level scenic places, plus the Jiabei Country Park and Juyuan Orchard, had 608,174 entries during the eight-day holiday through February 17, a 105.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Events full of festive vibes, such as lantern shows, garden exploration tours, and drum beating (a ritual thought to bring good luck), were held at places including Nanxiang and Anting ancient streets.

At Guyi Garden, Shanghai’s first intangible cultural heritage theme park, nearly 1,000 traditional Chinese lanterns attracted big crowds, taking photos and admiring the beauty of the classical Chinese gardens.

Visitors to the Shanghai Auto Museum were urged to take part in various games and win gifts.

A flower market was held at Jiabei Country Park, and family activities such as strawberry picking at Juyuan Orchard were popular among visitors.

In addition, museums and libraries hosted 494 activities and drew 97,000 visitors during the holiday.

Traditional Sizhu performances at Guyi Garden fascinate guests. The Jiading classical garden hosted numerous folk activities during the Spring Festival, with the “Twelve Flower Gods” light show illuminating brightly at night.

At Wanda Plaza in Malu Town, Su embroidery inheritor Chen Bixian attracted clients of all ages with her exquisite talents during the Spring Festival. Locals like shopping at malls over the holidays.

Two boys play hoop in their neighborhood. Gelong Old Street in Waigang Town hosts Chinese New Year festivities that recreate folk practices.

On the first day of the Spring Festival, book fans make Chinese knots at the Jiangnan Bookstore beside Yuanxiang Lake.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
