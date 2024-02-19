Feature / District

Canvas of dreams amid Songjiang's urban sprawl

Huating Lake offers panoramic vistas of its surroundings, affording visitors an experience where water weaves through the city, and the city itself seems to float upon the water.
A man is fishing on a misty morning by the picturesque Huating Lake, resembling a beautiful ink wash painting.

Huating Lake, also known as Maohu Lake, is a serene oasis amidst the urban sprawl of Songjiang District.

Spanning about 33 hectares, its contours mimic the ancient Chinese "Ruyi" – a talisman of good fortune, elegantly stretching from the vast Taihu Lake and meandering through Dianshan Lake before gracefully merging with the Huangpu River. Huating was the name of Songjiang in bygone eras.

As an urban waterfront leisure area, it offers panoramic vistas of its surroundings, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in an experience where water weaves through the city, and the city itself seems to float upon the water. It is also a prime spot for various aquatic activities and competitions, such as fishing and boating.

Huating Lake is adorned with amenities such as a ferry dock and a charming island at its heart. Along its shores rise the modern British-style Thames Town, Songjiang City Planning Exhibition Hall, Songjiang Art Museum, Zhongshuge Bookstore and Songjiang University Town.

One of the most magical times to visit the lake is in the morning, when the fog rolls in to create a surreal and otherworldly atmosphere, transforming the lake into a scene from a dream. The water becomes a mirror, reflecting the trees and buildings on its shores. Boats glide through the fog, leaving trails of mist in their wake.

In the embrace of the misty morn, Huating Lake is a canvas of dreams. Clouds waltz in a delicate embrace with the lake, crafting a scene of haunting beauty. The island plays a game of hide and seek, emerging and vanishing like ethereal spirits in a celestial realm, a spectacle of unspeakable allure.

The trees shedding their leaves along the lake's edge, set against the pervasive fog over the water, resemble a beautifully abstract ink wash painting. The occasional passing boat adds a dynamic element to this picturesque scene, enhancing its beauty.

Fishermen by the lake become part of this foggy landscape, with their rods disappearing into the thick white mist, illustrating the sheer magnitude of the morning fog.

The bridges along the lake display a mesmerizing interplay of clarity and obscurity through their arches. One half of the arches stands distinct and defined, a testament to the tangible world, while the other half is cloaked in a delicate mist, rendering it dreamlike.

The fog muffles the sounds of traffic and city life, creating a sense of peace and tranquility. One could hear the birds singing in the trees and the gentle lapping of the waves against the shore.

In the early summer, the lake's tranquil waters awaken from their serene slumber. The lake transforms into a vibrant arena for the annual Dragon Boat Festival. On the day of the race, Huating Lake becomes a battlefield of color and energy. The lake's vast expanse is set ablaze with the fervent strokes of dragon boats slicing through its waters. These vessels, adorned with ornate dragon heads and tails, cut striking figures against the tranquil backdrop of the lake.

Teams of paddlers, in perfect unison, propel their boats forward with a rhythm that resonates deep into the soul of Songjiang people. The air is thick with the sound of drums, their beats echoing like thunder, a primal call that stirs the heart.

