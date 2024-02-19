Rice milk and Yunnan coffee are perfect cuppa

In an innovative culinary venture, a rice processing factory in the vast farmlands of Xiaokunshan Town has recently opened a unique Rice Coffee Bar.

In an innovative culinary venture, a rice processing factory in the vast farmlands of Xiaokunshan Town has recently opened a unique Rice Coffee Bar.

This establishment marks a creative fusion of small-grain coffee from Yunnan Province with locally produced Songjiang rice milk, offering a novel taste experience to its patrons.

Following the success of their rice cakes, the introduction of rice coffee further enhances the factory's integration of processing, sales and tourism, embodying the practical application of combining these three industries in rural development.

The rice coffee bar serves a distinctive blend of milky, aromatic rice milk with freshly ground small-grain coffee, creating a richly flavored beverage.

The coffee, intensely roasted in the Italian style with a smooth yet strong bitterness, is harmoniously balanced by the subtle sweetness of the rice milk, resulting in a unique flavor profile.

"The rice coffee is a new beverage from our 'Rice Grain' brand," said Gu Xiao, brand center manager of Caotang Xiang Supply Chain Management Co Ltd.

The company strategically combines Yunnan's coffee from the Shanghai-Yunnan collaborative aid project with local agricultural products from Songjiang.

After a period of operation, there are plans to standardize rice coffee, making it widely accessible to households.

Caotang Xiang, a key distributor in the aid project, specializes in the distribution of agricultural products from both Yunnan and Songjiang.

The launch of the rice coffee bar represents a new business expansion for the company. It also signifies a step forward in the integrated development of processing, sales and tourism experiences at the Xiaokunshan rice processing factory.

"As well as the rice coffee bar, there are new developments in the agricultural product sales hall and rice culture exhibition hall within the factory," said Zheng Haibin, general manager of Xiaokunshan Town Agricultural Development Co Ltd.

The agricultural product sales exhibition hall is currently in talks with Caotang Xiang's operation team, aiming to become a significant showcase for agricultural products from Yunnan and Songjiang.

The rice culture exhibition hall, located on the second floor, now features the rice culture of Xiaokunshan.

Following the completion of the initial phase and in collaboration with the Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Center for Industry Integration and Innovation Development, there are plans to enhance the exhibition hall with VR displays and educational courses by mid-year.