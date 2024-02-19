Pitch your tent and enjoy the great outdoors

A new camping site in Songjiang is the ideal place for visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with nature.

Located in Xiaokunshan Town, the Peninsula Bay camping site is an idyllic retreat, with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The site covers an area of 1.3 hectares and is divided into five functional zones, offering more than 2,000 square meters of lawns for activities such as team building, barbecues, camping, tea making and bonfires.

There are also exciting features such as real-life CS battles and archery, making it a great location for family trips, open-air concerts, and more. Locals have already come to enjoy the outdoors, chatting and drinking tea under tents, playing football on the large lawn or simply appreciating the beautiful nature up close.

"I heard about the new camping site and invited friends to check it out," said local resident Xiao Zhu. "It's a rare experience in our small town and we think it's great, especially with so many fun activities."

Opposite is vast hectares of fertile farmland, with beautiful scenery in all four seasons - wildflowers in spring, crops swaying gently in summer, fallen tree leaves in vibrant hues in autumn and cool, crisp air in winter.

There will be more child-friendly activities added in the future, such as a rice cake experience area, a cute pet park and a children's playground.

"It's an excellent choice for people who are looking for a peaceful, relaxing experience surrounded by beautiful natural scenery," said the manager Qin Peng.

"Also a must-visit destination for anyone who wants to escape the busy city and enjoy a taste of rural life while still having access to modern amenities and exciting activities."