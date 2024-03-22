Lots to do and see in Jing'an's list of current activities

From collecting souvenir travel stamps to admiring the work of the young Picasso, the district offers something for everyone with its multitude of events and exhibitions.

Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong

Travel stamps

Collecting souvenir stamps from historical sites, memorials and museums has become a popular activity.



Jing'an launched the service at its tourism service center at 63 Anyi Road in 2023, with the first 13 stamps of bridges across the Suzhou Creek, such as Wuzhen Road Bridge, Zhejiang Road Bridge and Xinzha Road Bridge. Each bridge has a story to tell.

This year, 12 new stamps of the district's historical and cultural landmarks are to be launched, with two every month. They include Zhangyuan, Tianhou Palace and Butterfly Bay Park.

Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong

No. 20 bus

The No. 20 bus has taken on a new look to herald the arrival of spring.



The bus has been painted pink, with flowers and some of the city's landmarks. Some are located in Jing'an, such as Jing'an Temple and Paramount Ballroom.







Ti Gong

Women's talk

A women's talk was held at the Zhangyuan on March 8 in celebration of the International Women's Day.



Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, has "female power" encoded in its DNA. Back in 1897, over 110 women from home and from abroad gathered in Zhangyuan to discuss Shanghai's female school, hailed as the start of modern female schools in China.

Several outstanding women were invited to share their views of women's role in society, such as women's leading role in the workplace and women's influence in challenging situations.

They included Cai Jinqin, president of Kering China; Lan Zhenzhen, vice president of L'Oreal North Asia Zone and China; Sun Fei, CEO of Jing'an Urban Renewal Construction Development Co; and actress Fan Tiantian.

Ti Gong

Sunken square

The sunken square in downtown Jing'an has reopened to the public after the latest round of renovation.



The Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square was put into use last Monday as a new cultural and commercial landmark.

It covers an area of 7,500 square meters, with a floor area of 11,000 square meters underground.

The biggest retailer in the square – an Apple Store – opened last Thursday.

The square was built on September 15, 1999 at the intersection of Huashan Road and Nanjing Road W. It has a backdrop of Jing'an Park and is opposite Jing'an Temple.

It became one of the biggest leisure squares and a popular rendezvous for local youngsters.

The square underwent a first round of renovation in April 2009 and reopened in September the same year.

In November 2015, together with the construction of Metro Line 14, the second round of renovation began.

Ti Gong

Traditional handicraft

An exhibition to showcase the traditional handicraft of making qipao, or cheongsam, of time-honored Longfeng, is on display at the Jing'an Culture Center at 459 Wulumuqi Rd N. free of charge.



The Longfeng qipao-making technique has been listed as a state-level intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition will run through April 6.

A DIY workshop will teach techniques and give visitors a chance to make their own works based on pankou, or frog fastenings.

Ti Gong

Picasso exhibition

"The Young Picasso: Picasso's Blue and Rose Periods" has opened at the Picasso Art Museum at 1394 Beijing Road W.



It features over 40 prints, over 100 memorial stamps and over 15 interactive installations which include flowers, butterflies, Paris landmarks and other elements.

Highlights of the exhibits include "Composition: The Peasants" created in 1906, "Boy with a Pipe" in 1905 and "The Absinthe Drinker" in 1901.

The exhibition will last until June 25.







Ti Gong

Baby House

Two new "Baby Houses" opened on March 8 in Jing'an.



One is located at the Yuyao Road Kindergarten and the other at the Daning Road Subdistrict CPC Service Center.

"Baby House" is a citywide pilot project that offers daycare services for children below 3 years old in neighborhoods, commercial and business complexes.

An event to teach young parents how to raise their children aged below 3 in a scientific way was held at "Baby Houses" across the district.





