May events display district at its seasonal finest

Mother's Day flowers, a new community space for young people, guided city walk, and Chinese roses just some of the events to put the bloom on district's offerings.

Ti Gong

Youth space

The Jing'ansi Subdistrict has opened a new space for youngsters to gather, make friends and take part in various activities. The venue, at 263 Huashan Road, is the second such place in the subdistrict.

The first, at 812 Julu Road, opened about a year ago as a youth community and to encourage greater engagement in community affairs. It has held more than 30 charity events and attracted more than 1,200 young volunteers.

Ti Gong

Display of Jing'an in Hainan

International brands with regional headquarters in Jing'an demonstrated their products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo. They included L'Oreal, doTERRA and Tapestry.



The district's shikumen-style Zhangyuan Garden commercial complex was also promoted at the expo.

As a magnet for foreign investment, Jing'an's imports and exports in 2023 reached 100.6 billion yuan (US$14.2 billion), and ranked second in the downtown districts in Shanghai.







Ti Gong

Business alliance

Jing'an has set up the "Beautiful Jing'an, Successful Business" alliance for local businesses to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, as well as to deepen their engagement in the district's efforts to create a better business environment and a more livable place.



The alliance has 289 members, including companies, institutes and hospitals. Eight were named as leading members, including Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group, Shanghai Jiubai Group and Shanghai Lei Yun Shang West.

The alliance was founded under the guidance of the Office of Jing'an for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress and the New Era Civilization Practice Center Office of Jing'an.

According to the offices, activities such as reading salons, charity fairs, exhibitions and performances are on the alliance agenda.

Ti Gong

Citywalk

More than 60 students and teachers from the Shanghai High School International Division and the University of Michigan – Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute were guided on a walk along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an this month.



They passed by old warehouses and factories along the river from when the area saw the rise of China's modern-day financial and business communities.

Sites visited included the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, Shenyuli, Butterfly Park and Fotografiska, which, respectively, tell the stories of the local revolutionary past, represent the unique Shanghai flavor, showcase an eco-friendly community, and present contemporary cultural charm.

The 2024 "Urban Classroom" was also launched. The campaign, initiated by SimpliCity, aims to guide local and international students to explore the essence of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Mother's Day celebration

Floral landscapes have been planted at Zhangyuan Garden to celebrate Mother's Day on May 12.



Flowers which symbolize mother's love, such as carnations, were used, and each visiting mother was gifted a carnation.

Meanwhile, four musical performances by cello and violin were staged among the flower blooms.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Chinese rose in blossom

Chinese roses are now in full blossom across the district.



Highly-recommended flower appreciation sites include Wenshui Road Station on Line 1, Beiyi Bridge Park, Pengpu Four Seasons Park and Sanquan Park that features a "Chinese rose valley."

There's also a 6,000-meter-long walking tour which links Guangzhong Road W., Wanrong Road, Yonghe Road and Happiness Greenland. Chinese roses are blooming along the route.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Night at the museum

Shanghai Natural History Museum held a "Night at the Museum" event on May 18 to celebrate International Museum Day.



Various activities were on offer, including science experiments, medical talk shows, live music performances, interactive games, and more.





