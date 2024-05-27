Sales soar over May Day holiday, Double Five Shopping Festival

From April 30 to May 4, holiday spending in the district's eight major shopping centers reached 455 million yuan (US$64.1 million), an increase of 4.95 percent from a year earlier.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Jing'an has reported booming sales over the May Day holiday, amid the ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival.



From April 30 to May 4, holiday spending in the district's eight major shopping centers reached 455 million yuan (US$64.1 million), an increase of 4.95 percent from a year earlier, according to the district's commerce commission.

Deep discounts, promotions and themed activities were major reasons behind aggressive spending, officials revealed.

During the holiday, Jing'an Joy City – hailed as a place for ACGN (animation, comic, game and novel) culture – hosted several pop-up events of popular anime and cultural IPs such as "One Piece," "Chibi Maruko-chan," and "Chiikawa." As a result, the mall witnessed a year-on-year increase in sales of 67.5 percent. On May 2, it welcomed more than 110,000 visitors in a single day, up 103.3 percent from the previous year, setting a new record high.

Zhangyuan Garden, a shikumen-style commercial complex, was turned into a springtime garden decorated with floral landscapes and art installations, along with flashmob music performances. From May 1-5, it received nearly 120,000 visitors.

Over the years, Jing'an has been focusing on its nightlife economy, debut economy and other niche areas to lure more customers.

Jing'an was appointed in 2019 as one of the city's demonstration areas for new product debuts, which means priority is give to Jing'an when a brand is considering to launch its first physical appearance or new products in a specific market.

Since then, the district had introduced 1012 "first stores" by the end of February, including 16 "first stores" globally, 14 Asian firsts and 156 in China.

It is also favored as a first entry point for prominent exhibitions.

Following are some of the most recently-introduced "first stores" and new exhibitions.

Ti Gong

Rua Rua Panda

This has opened at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World as the first stop on the exhibition's world tour.



At the historical Tianhou Palace, works by famous panda photographer Zhou Mengqi are on display.

A giant panda installation made by artist Duan Sen is sited at a footbridge, which links the complex's east and west wings, against the background of the city's iconic skyscrapers in the Lujiazui area.

A pop-up shop, with more than 500 panda-related products is open on the LG2 floor.

Date: Through June 10

Address: 100 Fujian Rd N.

Birkenstock

The established German shoemaker Birkenstock has opened its first pop-up store in China in Zhangyuan in celebration of its 250th anniversary.



The store has seven distinct zones, highlighted by a 250th-anniversary commemorative book display, an interactive footbed workshop, and an showcase of the company's 1774 collection – which was the first time for Birkenstock to launch its luxury line in China.

Date: Through July 24

Address: W6-1, 230 Maoming Rd N.

Huang Xiaoqing / Ti Gong

'Arc'teryx Museum'

Renowned outdoor brand Arc'teryxteryxJingansi



Renowned outdoor brand Arc'teryx has opened a flagship store which is known as the world's first "Arc'teryx Museum" in the Jing'ansi area.

The four-floor store takes up an area of about 2,400 square meters at Wheelock Square.

Venue: 1-4/F, Northern Yard, 1717 Nanjing Rd W.

'Life Chronicles'

The first overseas stop of virtual and augmented reality technologies to resent "Life Chronicles" has arrived at the HKRI Taikoo Hui after its global premiere in France.



The show, co-produced by Excurio and Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle (French National Natural History Museum), uses virtual and augmented reality to transport people back 3.5 billion years to experience the evolution of Earth.

How China's Yunnan Province and surrounding areas looked during the Cambrian Period has been recreated as part of the show.

Date: Through October 7

Address: L3 Hall, 789 Nanjing Rd W.

'First stores' at Réel Mall

A series of "first stores" have opened at the Réel Mall this month, including the first Chinese mainland store of French fashion brand American Vintage, and the first Shanghai store of Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing.



The first concept store of Mugler in China will also be opening soon.

Address: 1601 Nanjing Rd W.