Feature / District

More than 4,000 take part in half marathon

Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
Cheng Qianyu and Yang Lixue finish first in men's and women's races of popular event which took participants through the roads and landmarks of the Daning Functional Area.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
More than 4,000 take part in half marathon
Jiang Xiaowei / Ti Gong

Runners sprint from Daning Park for the 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon.

The 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon took place on March 17 in the Daning Functional Area, a major development zone of Jing'an which occupies over 10.92 square kilometers in the Daning area.

Cheng Qianyu was the first man to finish in 1:06:57, followed by Sheng Wang (1:09:56) and Hou Chaoming (1:11:13).

Yang Lixue was the first woman to finished in 1:18:27, followed by Zhao Yali (1:20:23) and Kong Jie (1:20:43).

The race evolved from a women's running event launched in 2018. Recognized as an A1-class race by the Chinese Athletics Association, it attracted more than 4,000 runners this year.

They started at 7am from Daning Park and passed major roads and landmarks in the functional area, such as the main south-north traffic artery of Wanrong Road Tunnel, modern commercial complex of Daning Music Plaza, and Lingshi Road, the heart of the local eSports industry.

They returned to the park to finish the race, with the last 5 kilometers on a smart running track which can give runners their health metrics and rankings.

Daning Functional Area signed a strategic cooperation with Taihu National Tourism Resort in Suzhou and Wuxi in Jiangxu Province, granting female runners who finished the half marathon in under an hour and 50 minutes and male runners who finished in under an hour and 30 minutes access to either one of races held in those cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     