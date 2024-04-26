Six couples exchange wedding vows at Chinese GP circuit

Six couples embarked on married life with a group ceremony at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 21 amid the roar of racing cars competing in the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Si Shushu

“We want to get married and henceforth to shoulder duties and obligations together in our marriage,” the couples said on stage before a witness, then received their wedding certificates and blessings from F1 fans worldwide.

“It was really amazing, with so many people sharing our joy,” said Tang Wenpei, one of the brides.

“We put on gorgeous costumes, and throughout the journey so many people blessed us,” Li Zhiling, a bridegroom, said. “Through the solemn ritual, we vowed to be together and to spend everyday with sincere attachment.”

Wang Zongjie and his wife are both F1 fans and, although they failed to book tickets this time, they entered the racing arena in a more memorable way.

“We’ll never forget the roaring sound of racing cars passing us as we made our vows and received our certificates,” Wang said.

The event was one of the group wedding ceremonies the civil affairs bureau of Jiading District arranged during the 2024 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival.

“We sent an invitation to enroll newlyweds for our group wedding, and received warm responses from the public,” said Lu Yan, chief of the marriage registration center from Jiading District civil affairs bureau. “Today, six newlyweds tied the knot at the F1 circuit.”

On May 1, or the Labor Day, the district will organize a car parade, during which the newlyweds will be invited to ride in vintage vehicles and create another treasured memory.