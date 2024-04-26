Biopharma business gets a boost with industry cluster

United Imaging Town and Shanghai MedValley are major developments in Jiading's high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine sectors.

Jiading is establishing a biopharmaceutical industry cluster worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion) with focus on high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine.

The district is working on significant initiatives such as United Imaging Town, Shanghai MedValley and Nanxiang Life Element Valley.

It intends to establish a strong industrial system in the biopharmaceutical sector, with a goal of 38.5 billion yuan in total output this year, or a 35 percent increase.

The United Imaging medical industrialization demonstration base, also known as United Imaging Town, is currently under construction. The second phase of the project is scheduled to be finished in 2025.

Covering some 9.5 square kilometers, it will grow into an international high-end medical equipment industrial cluster and a demonstration zone for industry-city integration.

United Imaging, the major player, will entice several upstream and downstream biopharmaceutical companies to locate in this industrial park. It has already attracted almost 200 businesses.

In a separate move, Ruijin Hospital’s innovation center and orthopedic traumatology institute were recently relocated to Shanghai MedValley in Malu.

“Jiading District and Ruijin Hospital are collaborating to build an innovation platform that combines healthcare and industry,” said Chang Qing, director of the innovation center.

“With this top-tier hospital’s high-quality scientific research and clinical resources, we can progress exceptional projects through clinical trials toward industrialization, ultimately benefiting the public.”

Since its inception in October, Shanghai MedValley has grown into a comprehensive industrial park that includes R&D and manufacturing.

Jiading has already attracted a total of 1,254 biopharmaceutical enterprises, including those involved in manufacturing, R&D, as well as services.

“In our ongoing efforts, Jiading will continue to strengthen its brand in the high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine industries,” said Jin Shizhen, deputy director of the district’s economic commission. “We will focus on expanding industrial capacity, modernizing industrial structure, and push for the development of thriving industrial clusters.”