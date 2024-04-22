Exhibitions of traditional paintings show subtle changes through generations

Two exhibitions of traditional Chinese paintings in Minhang District give a glimpse into the ancient yet still aspirational form of national art for Chinese and foreign audiences.

A Western audience viewing traditional Chinese paintings might ask if the Chinese have been painting for thousands of years, what changes and subtle differences can be seen among them. Two exhibitions of traditional Chinese paintings, one a detailed review of a school of art for four generations of Shanghai-style traditional Chinese painting artists in the span of a century; the other tracing the twists and progress of the genre in Shanghai in its contemporary and modern era; give a glimpse into the ancient yet still aspirational form of national art for both Chinese and foreign audiences.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Mei Ying School heritage and progress







The Mei Ying School of haipai (Shanghai-style) traditional Chinese painting was founded by Wu Hufan (1894-1968) and his wife Pan Jingshu (1892-1939) in 1921.



Wu was a traditional Chinese painting artist, collector and connoisseur from neighboring Suzhou City. In 1924, a war among warlords in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces (1923-1925) displaced the artist and his family from Suzhou to Shanghai. He was relocated on Songshan Road and opened a calligraphy and painting studio in Shanghai.

The family was rich and among Pan's dowry was a painting on plum flowers from the Song Dynasty (960-1279). On her birthday at 30, the wife received another antique artwork, an engraving with plum flower patterns, also dating back to the Song Dynasty, from her father as a gift to the couple.

The treasures inspired the artist to found his school, 梅影书屋 (the Mei Ying School), with "影" meaning shadow and suggesting company from his wife. Though later after Pan passed away in 1939, the artist changed the name to 梅景书屋, with "景" pronounced and meant the same as "影" in classic Chinese, yet suggesting loneliness without its radical.

The school of artists have been not only adept at their skills but also boast a treasured collection of Chinese calligraphy and painting works. The second generation of inheritors include artists Lu Yifei (1908-1997), Wang Jiqian (1906-2003), Xu Bangda (1911-2012), Zhu Meicun (1911-1993), Yu Zicai (1915-1992) and Zhang Shoucheng (1918-2013).

Currently the school still prospers with its third and fourth generations of artists.

Selected works from Zhang Shoucheng, who was among the first batch of 69 artists recruited into Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy upon its foundation, and the third and fourth generations of Mei Ying School artists are showing at the Zhang Yuan Art Museum in Minhang.







'Mei Ying Artists and Their Works'

Date: Through May 5, 10am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Venue: Zhang Yuan Art Museum

Address: 2/F, 305 Xiqin Rd

七莘路305号2楼

Ti Gong

Haipai art and beyond

Shanghai opened as a treaty port on November 17, 1843, and soon after morphed from a coastal agricultural town to a metropolis. Especially from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, the city leapfrogged ahead to become the biggest city in China and Southeast Asia.



Its prosperity attracted artists nationwide, mainly from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

A group of professional artists, represented by Zhao Zhiqian (1829-1884), Zhang Xiong (1803-1886), Ren Xun (1835-1893), Hu Gongshou (1823-1886), Ren Bonian (1840-1895), Wu Changshuo (1844-1927), Xu Gu (1823-1896) and Pu Hua (1832-1911), formed the prototype of haipai (Shanghai-style) painters.

The rise of haipai art, noted for its characteristics of being immigration-inspired, open and market-oriented, was born out of the social change of the rapid development of a metropolis, colliding and intertwining between Western and Eastern civilizations, and marked entry of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting art into its contemporary milieu.

A picture and text exhibition on the twists and progress of the genre at Haipai Art Museum is educating its audience on its history and culture.







'Haipai Art and Beyond'

Date: Through May 30, 9:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Hall 5, 2/F, Haipai Art Museum

Admission: Free

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd

新镇路1536号