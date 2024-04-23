﻿
Feature / District

Minhang introduces service guidance to support 'children of the stars'

Cui Songge Liu Chengrong Yang Yang
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
Minhang District creates life-cycle solution for people with autism and has created a first standard service guidance on assisting autistic people nationwide.
Cui Songge Liu Chengrong Yang Yang
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
Minhang introduces service guidance to support 'children of the stars'

The Haoshang Blue House

Minhang District has released a standard service guidance on assisting autistic people, the first of its kind in Shanghai and nationwide.

Starting in 2017, the district began building a systematic support network for patients with autism. Its political consultative conference proposed a draft of the guidance and its civil affairs bureau launched a thorough survey on the dilemmas and needs of people with autism.

The guidance was finalized later, as were a decision-making panel, policies, charity support and professional caring support.

Sixteen brick-and-mortar autism-assisting centers in the district, including Huiyin Blue Castle and Haoshang Blue House, were set up to serve people with autism.

In 2023 the district's, as well as the city's, first autism daycare center – Zhuanqiao Town Autistic Patients Assistance Branch – was launched to offer more help.

The district has formed an autism caring network that integrates district-level guidance and support centers, subdistrict- and township-level support branches and consulting centers.

Minhang has included approaching-adulthood people with autism into its employment assistance projects, offering labor evaluations, job training and support for people with medium and minor-degree autism.

It has also joined with special schools, agricultural cooperatives and libraries to offer labor experience such as vegetable and fruit picking and packaging, tailoring and cake making for teens with autism who are approaching adulthood.

Life-circle assistance

A life-circle support on autism – starting from raising public awareness of autism, early-stage screening and consultation, community rehabilitation and support, institute intervention and support, as well as employment assistance and internships – is benefiting more people with autism in Minhang.

A bubble tea store at Lane 66 Guangtong Road is staffed mostly by approaching-adulthood teens with autism.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     