Musical carnival celebrates a fusion of speed and passion

The 1st Checkered Flag Musical Carnival held during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix triggered another wave of zest among the audience on the night of April 21.

The 1st Checkered Flag Music Carnival, a three-day event coinciding with the 2024 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District, triggered another wave of zest among the audience on the night of April 21, with local driver Zhou Guanyu and celebrities like singer Tengger among those present.

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix, which returned this year after a four-year hiatus, drew 200,000 motor racing fans from April 19 to 21.

Zhou, China’s first F1 driver, was invited as a special guest at the musical carnival, where he interacted with fans, many of whom adorned caps and clothes bearing his signature images and enthusiastically waved the Chinese national flag.



Peng Xiaoyan

Zhou was later appointed “Shanghai Global Tourism Ambassador” by Fang Shizhong, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, during the night gala.

As a Shanghai-born F1 driver, Zhou showed his love for the city through designs on his helmet, which bears the skylines of the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Lujiazui financial zone, as well as the metro lines of Shanghai with landmarks such as Yuyuan Garden and the Waibaidu Bridge.

“I am a Shanghai-born F1 driver. What I would like to see is the continuous prosperity of the Chinese Grand Prix and more young Chinese drivers able to display their stunts and skills through this arena,” he said.

At 6pm popular rap singer Sha Yiting staged his rhythmic rap songs.

“I am crazy about F1 and Sha is my favorite music idol. I saw them both today and really feel fantastic,” said a fan surnamed Yuan.

Tengger, an Inner Mongolian musician, and his band, ushered the audience into a world of the melodious morin khuur, a traditional musical instrument, and his passionate singing.

“It’s the 20th anniversary of the Chinese Grand Prix, as well as the 20th anniversary since the Shanghai International Circuit was put into use,” said Xia Qing with the culture and communication arm of Juss Group.

“This 1st Checkered Flag Music Carnival is a celebration of this special moment.”