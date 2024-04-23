Young athletes vying for honors in Minhang

The 2024 China Canoe U-Series League made its Shanghai debut on April 12–14, with 200 paddlers from 23 teams competing in Pujiang Town, Minhang District.

News in Brief

Integrated deal

Minhang District and Shanghai Jiao Tong University have signed an agreement to establish an integrated circuit college and an integrated circuit industry-education integration innovation platform. They will collaborate on the construction of regional integrated circuit disciplines, launch technological research and enforce tech achievement transformation, with the goal of empowering high-quality development of the sector.

Issue solved

A multi-storied, shared "sanitation vehicles parking garage" with specialized charging and cleaning facilities, is to be constructed at the junction of Gumei Subdistrict and Qibao Town. The main construction will have three floors above ground and one underground, and include sanitation facilities, parking lot, public toilets, road maintenance rooms and related ancillary facilities.

Medical boost

A recent medical devices promotion event has showcased Minhang's efforts to empower the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The district already has over 600 biopharmaceutical companies such as Moderna, CSPC, Wego Group and Medtronic, as well as multiple professional service platforms, and has established a full industrial chain covering both upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of biomedicine.

Lake park start

Construction has started on Xiaoyan Lake Park at the Zhaojialou Ancient Town in Minhang's Pujiang Town. Covering an area of around 32,000 square meters, the park will be positioned as a "mini-resort lake area," emphasizing park touring, vacation and agricultural culture and history of the area. The Zhaojialou Ancient Town, designated a 4A-level tourist attraction, was listed as a historical and cultural heritage site of Minhang in 2015.

Artists on show

The Haipai Art Museum in Minhang is showcasing the "Studios of Shanghai Artists" exhibition through May 12. Among the items is a wall consisting of 140 black and white photographs of 28 Shanghai artists working in their studios. Each selected one item related to their studio and artistic creation.

Digital employee

KPMG Campus (KAMPUS), a new KPMG China office, has been launched in the Hongqiao International Central Business District in Minhang. Described as a technology-enabled workspace, KAMPUS will promote its first digital employee, "Xiao Wei," to work alongside other employees. Currently, around 40 percent of KPMG Shanghai's employees have been relocated to the KAMPUS office.

Food & TCM

Editor's note:

Traditional Chinese medicine emphasizes harmony with nature and seasonal changes in diet and lifestyle. It suggests by aligning diet and lifestyle with the 24 solar terms, individuals can optimize their well-being, promote balance within the body and enhance harmony with the changing rhythms of nature. In this food column you gain insight into food and TCM guidance on health maintenance.







Nourishment tips for damp guyu

Guyu (谷雨), or the Grain Rain period, marks the 6th solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar, signaling the onset of warmer weather and increased rainfall vital for crop growth. During this period, farmers focus on planting and nurturing their crops, preparing for the upcoming harvest season in anticipation of abundant yields.

With frequent rainy days and high humidity at this time, our body is more susceptible to dampness, leading to fatigue, heaviness of head and loss of appetite. To counter these effects, it is advised to engage in moderate exercise, ventilate rooms by opening windows and sun-dry clothes and bedding.

Activities such as gentle stretching can help release emotions, along with practices like listening to music, practicing tai chi, yoga, meditation or slow jogging.

Diet-wise during guyu, it is recommended to consume foods that dispel dampness, such as dates and radishes.

A qi (energy)-nourishing and spirit-calming soup is helpful.

Rinse ginseng, soak lotus seeds and Job's tears until soft. Wash and peel the Chinese yam, cut it into small pieces, soak them to remove mucilage. Clean the black-bone chicken, cut it into pieces, blanch in boiling water to remove impurities. Wash and slice the ginger. Place the chicken in a stewing bowl, add ginseng slices, lotus seeds, Job's tears, Chinese yam, ginger slices and water, stew over simmering water for two hours, season with salt and pepper, and consume the meat and broth together.

Minhang Culture

Maqiao culture

The Maqiao ruins site, situated in the east of Yutang Village in Minhang District's Maqiao Town, indicates a history back to the Neolithic Age some 3,900-3,200 years ago. The site was discovered in 1959 and followed by the unearthing of animal bones and many pieces of ancient stoneware and potteries. In 2013, it was declared a major historical and cultural site with national-level protection by the State Council.