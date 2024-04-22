﻿
Feature / District

Minhang biotech company leading the charge against antibiotic resistance

Li Xinyi Yang Yang
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
A biotech company in Minhang District is seeking solutions to the problem of antibiotic resistance by tapping the potential of a treatment discovered more than 100 years ago.
Li Xinyi Yang Yang
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
Minhang biotech company leading the charge against antibiotic resistance

A biotech company in Minhang District's Xinzhuang Industrial Zone is trying to tackle antibiotic resistance by tapping the potential of bacteriophage (also known as phage, a group of viruses that infect bacteria).

More than 1.4 million people die of antibiotic resistance each year. Chinese account for half that number.

Among the proposals at this year's Two Sessions, Zhu Tongyu, deputy dean of Shanghai Medical College Fudan University, called for the rational use of antibiotics, research into new antibacterial therapies and, especially, categorizing phage into the national list of pharmaceutical raw materials.

"As a kidney transplant specialist, I witnessed 54 percent of organ transplant recipients who died in the first year after the operation had suffered from antibiotic resistance," said Zhu.

CreatiPhage Biotech is one company involved in seeking solutions using phage to fight drug-resistant bacteria.

Bacteriophage was discovered by scientists more than a century ago. Yet it was eclipsed by antibiotics in wiping out bacteria after penicillin was discovered by Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming in 1928.

It was not until antibiotic resistance became a global problem that phage was recognized once again for its potential.

"The US has earned approval for several phage preparation formulas from the European Union. Yet in China phage hasn't been listed in the pharmaceutical raw material catalogue. We had better allow the new biotech to benefit our patients as soon as possible," said Zhu.

CreatiPhage Biotech's chief scientist, Wu Nannan, explained: "This pore plate with 96 pores has in each of the pores one kind of phage in cultivation. Then we introduce them one by one upon the target bacteria for matching. If the match goes well, the phage will dine on the bacteria and consume it till it shows multiple honeycomb spots. Then we use this numbered phage for treatment for a patient."

In the phage "family," each type of phage is matched only for one type of bacteria. The current medical technology applies phage to cure patients with "super bacteria," which medical professionals have been at their wit's end in trying to combat using antibiotics.

However, the targeted matching procedure is time consuming.

According to latest statistics from CreatiPhage, their 149 patients who resorted to phage treatment have had 50 percent of their bacteria volume removed and 78 percent of their syndromes improved.

"If we make a specific type of phage into a medicine, then the treatment efficiency would be greatly improved," said Wu.

Phage treatment is gaining more recognition internationally in recent years. Some domestic companies, including CreatiPhage Biotech, are competitive globally.

However, as treatment standards and production measures of phage differ enormously from traditional medicines, phage hasn't been included in China's pharmaceutical raw materials catalogue yet, a barrier to its potential as a treatment.

"The most advanced antibiotics treatment for super bacteria is very expensive, while the phage treatment is likely to offer an affordable fee. We hope some green channels for approval for phage treatment will come out soon, so that patients will benefit from it," said Zhu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Fudan University
Two Sessions
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     