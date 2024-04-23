Minhang District reveals its plans for model waters

Plans for more than 130 lakes and rivers unveiled at an event marking the 32nd World Water Day and 37th Chinese Water Week at Haoshang Lake in Minhang Culture Park.

Minhang District is to crown more than 130 lakes and rivers within its border as model waters in the next three years.

It revealed its plans at an event marking the 32nd World Water Day and 37th Chinese Water Week at Haoshang Lake in Minhang Culture Park.

So far, the district has promoted two of its communities and villages – the Heli neighborhood in Pujin Subdistrict and Xiaza Village in Pujiang Town – into national level water and land preservation model projects, and five of its villages and waterways – Zhaojia, Gexin, Huizhong, Tongxin villages and the Zhangzhengpu River along Tianshan Road W. – into city-level model units.

It has also succeeded in setting up its Zizhu city-level water conservancy scenic spot.

Standards for selection of the 130 lakes and rivers include: water quality remaining at Level III and above for years; transparency degree improving yearly, notably, river bottom at less than 1 meter deep is visible and a deeper river is visible through 1 meter, for two years; the riverfront forestation and greenery are pleasing; aquatic plants are also satisfactory; people can access no less than 50 percent of their riverfront areas.

It is planned that in 2024 no less than 40 rivers and lakes in the district will be crowned as model waters.