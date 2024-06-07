China Railway Shanghai Group renames two Songjiang train stations

The original Songjiang Station has been renamed Songjiang North Railway Station, and the original Songjiang South Station has been renamed Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station.

The China Railway Shanghai Group Co Ltd has announced that starting May 22, two train stations in Songjiang have been officially renamed. The original Songjiang Station has been renamed Songjiang North Railway Station and the original Songjiang South Station has been renamed Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station.

Concurrently, ticket sales have resumed, with the presale period returning to 15 days. Travelers are advised to check the station names carefully when purchasing tickets to avoid any confusion.

Songjiang North Railway Station, formerly known as Songjiang Station, holds a storied place in the region's railway heritage. Initially established as a crucial stop on the Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway, its construction began in November 1906. By March 1908, the segment from Shanghai to Fengjing (originally under the administration of Songjiang County but now under Jinshan District) was operational, marking the beginning of railway transport in Songjiang. The full line was completed on July 28, 1909, covering 39.9 kilometers.

The station building has seen its share of turmoil and reconstruction, notably being destroyed in 1937 during the Japanese invasion and rebuilt in 1941. The main structure from this period stood until it was dismantled in 1998 for modernization, with the current building completed around 2001.

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station is located on the north side of the original Songjiang South Station. The new facility features an elevated waiting hall, with a building area of 60,000 square meters, designed to accommodate up to 5,000 passengers.

The station has nine platforms and 23 tracks, including two platforms and four tracks from the former Songjiang South Station.

The main station building's steel roof has been successfully installed and the construction has now moved to the roofing, curtain wall and interior decoration stages.

Travelers are reminded to double-check the departure station on their tickets to avoid any confusion and ensure a timely journey.