Feature / District

Weaving exhibition showcases traditional crafts, hi-tech textiles

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
An exhibition that recently opened at Yunjiang Hall features a collection that highlights the rich history and rapid industrial development of weaving, including 60 runway outfits.
A weaving exhibition recently opened at Yunjian Hall, showcasing a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern textile technology.

The event, running until July 1, features a stunning collection of works that highlight the rich history and rapid industrial development of weaving, including 60 runway outfits and over 200 exhibits.

In the exhibition space, spanning over 3,000 square meters, visitors can marvel at new textile technologies used in aerospace design, fabrics made from recycled meal boxes, textile-based artificial blood vessel stents and even a Mona Lisa made from buttons.

The "Tracing Origins" section focuses on the beauty of traditional weaving, embroidery and dyeing. The well-designed layout brings to life the exquisite craftsmanship of weaving in the Yangtze River Delta region, showcasing models of ancient looms in various dynasties, alongside folk embroidery, dyeing artworks and precious silk relics.

The "Cultivating Depth" section highlights the spirit of deep cultivation in the Delta's weaving enterprises and displays their latest achievements in collaborations between industry, academia and research. Through photos, physical samples, model demonstrations and videos, visitors can witness the integration of cutting-edge technology in home textiles, knitting, dyeing and cheongsam products.

The "Imagining the Future" section leads visitors to the frontier of textile technology. This zone showcases innovative applications in aerospace fabrics, biomedicine, low-dimensional materials and environmental technology. Exhibits include lightweight, high-temperature-resistant aerospace textiles, nanofibers with special functions and eco-friendly textile materials.

"You can see the care put into this exhibition,"said Hu Deyin, an inheritor of brocade weaving from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. "Each item comes with detailed explanations, allowing the old objects to 'speak.'"

Curator Mao Dan, an associate professor at Donghua University's Fashion and Art Design Institute, emphasized the effort involved in gathering the rare and precious items on display.

"Many of these exhibits are usually housed in museums, galleries, scientific laboratories, or with intangible cultural heritage inheritors and master craftsmen. We sought them out one by one," Mao said. "The final presentation is outstanding, showcasing not only the pinnacle of contemporary textile technology but also the comprehensive heritage of traditional crafts."

Date: through July 1

Address: No.69, 6 Renmin Road S.

人民南路6弄69号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
