District implements smart water management

Songjiang District has successfully implemented a water management strategy, completing 316 water-saving projects and achieving 100 percent compliance among high water-use businesses. The initiative has significantly improved water efficiency and ecological benefits in the area.

Increasing the reuse rate of water is a primary approach to industrial water conservation. Chint Electric, a well-known provider of smart electrical and energy-efficient solutions based in Songjiang, has enhanced its industrial water conservation efforts through innovative projects.

By upgrading to remote water meters and implementing a smart water management system, the company has greatly improved its water use efficiency. Additionally, Chint Electric has adopted waste heat recycling from boilers and enhanced rainwater collection and cooling systems. These measures have led to an impressive 97.3 percent rate of industrial water reuse and a 99 percent rate of indirect cooling water recycling, positioning the company as a leader in water efficiency.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Songjiang uses a large amount of water to produce electronic chips. To improve water efficiency, the company recycles different types of wastewater, including water from cleaning processes and used water from production.

They treat and reuse some of this water to make ultrapure water, essential for chip manufacturing, and use other treated waters for cooling systems and cleaning equipment.

Additionally, some treated water is used for flushing toilets and watering plants around their facilities. These recycling practices help TSMC save about 18,000 cubic meters of water every day.

"Industrial enterprises are major water users," said the district water bureau. "Promoting the reuse of industrial water, reducing leaks in water networks, enhancing scientific water management and implementing visible water management in factories are crucial strategies for advancing water conservation across the district."