Concerted effort cultivates an ideal environment for foreign investment

Yangpu District saw a record-high actual utilization of foreign direct investment amounting to US$1.24 billion in 2023, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year.

The district attributes the success to a comprehensive approach that includes targeted recruitment strategies, enhanced communication mechanisms and robust protection policies for foreign investments. Creating a warm and welcoming environment for foreign enterprises is a top priority for Yangpu, the district government said.

"My company is based in Yangpu, and it feels like a window to the pulse of Shanghai's development," said Gregory Cuny, president of Vitesco Technologies China.

Cuny said over the past decade, he has witnessed the rise of corporate headquarters along Dalian Road and the improvement of Yangpu's business environment.

To accurately represent and address the needs of foreign companies, the Yangpu Foreign Enterprise Association serves as a bridge between the government and businesses.

In recent years, a coordination mechanism for foreign investment has been established, featuring a specialized team from multiple departments. This team addresses the concentrated needs of enterprises, providing consultation and tailored solutions in areas such as policy, law, finance, management, talent, and labor relations. These efforts safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of foreign enterprises and their investors.

Henkel's experience highlights the effectiveness of Yangpu's collaborative approach.

When seeking a suitable location for its consumer goods research and development center, the company faced challenges related to space requirements and environmental assessments. The local government intervened, coordinating efforts between the Bay Valley Science and Technology Park, property owners and Henkel to resolve these issues and facilitate the project's launch.

Events such as the "German Enterprises Entering Yangpu Promotion Activity" and "Sino-German Industry Matching Roundtable Conference" have been instrumental in fostering international partnerships.