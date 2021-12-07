'Fireflies in the Sun' to hit cinemas across China

The film, directed by Dai Mo, is centered on an ordinary father's determination to save his son at any cost.

"Fireflies in the Sun," a sequel to the acclaimed crime film "Sheep Without a Shepherd," will hit cinemas across China on December 17.

The film, directed by Dai Mo, stars veteran actors Xiao Yang, Simon Yam and Janice Man. It is centered on an ordinary father's determination to save his son at any cost.

The first installment of the franchise, also starring Xiao, was a "dark horse" in 2019, reaping around 1.3 billion yuan (US$203 million) at the box office.

The sequel has a brand-new plot about a father's love, the complexity of humanity and choices in extreme circumstances.

The film will also present an IMAX version to highlight stunts and action scenes. Pre-sale of the tickets is underway.