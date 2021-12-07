Feature / Entertainment

'Fireflies in the Sun' to hit cinemas across China

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:24 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
The film, directed by Dai Mo, is centered on an ordinary father's determination to save his son at any cost.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:24 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0

"Fireflies in the Sun," a sequel to the acclaimed crime film "Sheep Without a Shepherd," will hit cinemas across China on December 17.

The film, directed by Dai Mo, stars veteran actors Xiao Yang, Simon Yam and Janice Man. It is centered on an ordinary father's determination to save his son at any cost.

The first installment of the franchise, also starring Xiao, was a "dark horse" in 2019, reaping around 1.3 billion yuan (US$203 million) at the box office.

The sequel has a brand-new plot about a father's love, the complexity of humanity and choices in extreme circumstances.

The film will also present an IMAX version to highlight stunts and action scenes. Pre-sale of the tickets is underway.

'Fireflies in the Sun' to hit cinemas across China
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     