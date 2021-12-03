TV program marks 20 years of China's accession to WTO

The serial program provides insights into the tremendous social and economic changes that have taken place in China over the past 20 years.

SSI ļʱ



Shanghai Media Group will present on Sunday a serial television program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization.

The program will be aired on SMG News, Dragon TV and Yicai TV channels, as well as SMG's streaming platform Knews from Sunday to December 11.

The series provides insights into the tremendous social and economic changes that have taken place in China over the past 20 years, as well as China's achievements and contributions to the development of the world economy.

It invites economists, entrepreneurs and celebrities in different fields to talk about how China's accession to the WTO has influenced various industries, technological innovation and people's lives.