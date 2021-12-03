﻿
Feature / Entertainment

TV program marks 20 years of China's accession to WTO

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-12-04       0
The serial program provides insights into the tremendous social and economic changes that have taken place in China over the past 20 years.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-12-04       0
SSI ļʱ

Shanghai Media Group will present on Sunday a serial television program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization.

The program will be aired on SMG News, Dragon TV and Yicai TV channels, as well as SMG's streaming platform Knews from Sunday to December 11.

The series provides insights into the tremendous social and economic changes that have taken place in China over the past 20 years, as well as China's achievements and contributions to the development of the world economy.

It invites economists, entrepreneurs and celebrities in different fields to talk about how China's accession to the WTO has influenced various industries, technological innovation and people's lives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     