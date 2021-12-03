﻿
Feature / Entertainment

More mature view of love, relationships is in focus

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0
Romantic movie "B for Busy" examines how middle-aged people pursue love at a more mature age, and how they interpret relationships differently.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0

Romantic movie "B for Busy" by young female director Shao Yihui will hit cinemas across China on Christmas Eve.

Renowned filmmaker Xu Zheng is the film's producer and lead actor. It also stars veteran actresses Ma Yili, Wu Yue and Ni Hongjie as three women of different backgrounds and personalities.

Shao focuses her lens on the delicate emotions of the three women living in Shanghai. They are a single mother, a divorced tango enthusiast and a wealthy woman. Their lives intersect with the appearance of Lao Bai, a lonely man who makes a living by teaching art.

"B for Busy" also examines how middle-aged people pursue love at a more mature age, and how they interpret relationships differently.

Wu, known for her impressive performances in the acclaimed series "The Pavilion" and "Crime Crackdown," said that many people portray the love of middle-age people in a materialistic way, however, their love can also be very pure.

Shao, who also wrote the script, noted that people can have different understandings of love because it comes in many different forms. She hopes to convey a more mature concept of love that has diverse perspectives and more tolerance of the various options in a relationship.

"Middle-age people are very familiar with life's difficulties and how complex humans are," said Xu. "They have open hearts and minds to all kinds of possibilities that life can offer."

In the eyes of Ma, there are no simple answers to many real-life emotional problems. The film truly depicts the emotional demands of people in a particular phase of life.

The film's theme song is performed by Mao Buyi in an electronic style. Shanghainese dialect, landmark buildings and scenes of the city are also featured.

More mature view of love, relationships is in focus

Romantic movie "B for Busy" is slated to be released on Christmas Eve.

Romance and suspense movies will take center stage during Christmas and New Year.

"Sheep Without a Shepherd 2," chronicling a father's efforts to save his son, will be released on December 17. The first installment of the movie was considered a "dark horse" in 2019, taking in around 1.3 billion yuan (US$203 million) at the box office.

"Moses on the Plain," a romantic suspense film by Diao Yinan, will also hit cinemas across China on Christmas Eve. Diao's suspense film "Black Coal, Thin Ice" won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival. The new film, adapted from Shuang Xuetao's novel of the same name, is about the love and redemption of several people who are involved in a murder.

Director Xue Xiaolu's heartwarming film "Embrace Again" examines ordinary people's love and mutual support during China's fight against COVID-19. It stars celebrated actors Huang Bo, Jia Ling and Zhu Yilong, and will be released on New Year's Eve.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     