Putting idol worship into action in English

Children's drama "Small Stories In the Big Forest," a classic production by the Children's Art Theater of China Welfare Institute, will be presented in English at the institute's audience hall this weekend.

The play follows the adventures of three friends in the forest – the spoiled cat, ugly duckling and naughty monkey – who finally put their idol worship into action and become the "brave tiger," "beautiful swan" and "smart monkey king."

It's directed by Lu Yisha, whose credits include the Black-light Theater "Roaming the Solar System" and an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" for children.

According to Lu, the play originally debuted in 1985, and brought immense joy to audiences at home and abroad.

In 2021, the young creators from the Children's Art Theater of China Welfare Institute in Shanghai resurrected the project with a new bilingual version. The Chinese version that took place on Children's Day was already a success.

"The three animal characters, the spoiled cat, the ugly duckling and the naughty monkey, tell the stories of growth, friendship and courage," Lu said. "We sincerely hope the audience will find happiness and fun in each story, and have a good time with our animal friends in the forest."

Performance info

Dates: December 4 and 5; 10:15am, 2pm



Venue: Children's Art Theater of China Welfare Institute

Address: 643 Huashan Road

Tickets: 80-150 yuan