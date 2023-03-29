Interactive monodrama presents charm of small-theater production

"Listen To Your Inner Ape," a monodrama based on Franz Kafka's fiction, is being staged at Theater Young's 168-seat Green Box, inviting audience for an intimate theater experience.

Inspired by the Austrian writer's 1917 fiction "A Report to an Academy," the story centers on an ape named Red Peter, who has learned to behave like a human, and presents to an academy the story of his transformation, and raises questions about humanity and freedom.

"The idea of the adaptation came from a workshop I attended, during which we learned to imitate animals and create characters," said actor Li Tengfei, who plays the role of Red Peter. Li then found director Xi Wang, who also attended the workshop, to work together on the play.

Director Xi graduated from the Ecole international de theatre Jacques Lecoq in Paris.

"At Jacques Lecoq, I learned how to make a performance stereoscopic through both language and body, as well as the pace and use of space, which the audience can see from the play," said Xi.

"Listen To Your Inner Ape" will be staged at Theater Young's 168-seat Green Box through April 16. Theater Young hopes the intimate space can give audiences a different experience from the commercial shows in larger theaters.

Ti Gong

The drama showcase is presented by Beijing-based DrumTower West Theater. The other three plays in the showcase are: "Le Trio en mi bémol," "A Broken Suspense," and "Her Last Six Eggs."

"Small-theater dramas are often known for their experimental and avant-garde features," said DrumTower West Theater producer Wu Sicong. "(We) hope the performances in the Green Box can break audience's stereotype impression by inviting them for a unique interactive experience."

Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: March 30 - April 16, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 199-399 yuan

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1155号