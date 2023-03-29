﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Interactive monodrama presents charm of small-theater production

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
"Listen To Your Inner Ape," a monodrama based on Franz Kafka's fiction, is being staged at Theater Young's 168-seat Green Box, inviting audience for an intimate theater experience.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0

"Listen To Your Inner Ape," a monodrama based on Franz Kafka's fiction, is raising its curtain for a small-theater drama showcase at Theater Young in Yangpu District.

Inspired by the Austrian writer's 1917 fiction "A Report to an Academy," the story centers on an ape named Red Peter, who has learned to behave like a human, and presents to an academy the story of his transformation, and raises questions about humanity and freedom.

"The idea of the adaptation came from a workshop I attended, during which we learned to imitate animals and create characters," said actor Li Tengfei, who plays the role of Red Peter. Li then found director Xi Wang, who also attended the workshop, to work together on the play.

Director Xi graduated from the Ecole international de theatre Jacques Lecoq in Paris.

"At Jacques Lecoq, I learned how to make a performance stereoscopic through both language and body, as well as the pace and use of space, which the audience can see from the play," said Xi.

"Listen To Your Inner Ape" will be staged at Theater Young's 168-seat Green Box through April 16. Theater Young hopes the intimate space can give audiences a different experience from the commercial shows in larger theaters.

Interactive monodrama presents charm of small-theater production
Ti Gong

Interaction with the audience is an important part of the performance.

The drama showcase is presented by Beijing-based DrumTower West Theater. The other three plays in the showcase are: "Le Trio en mi bémol," "A Broken Suspense," and "Her Last Six Eggs."

"Small-theater dramas are often known for their experimental and avant-garde features," said DrumTower West Theater producer Wu Sicong. "(We) hope the performances in the Green Box can break audience's stereotype impression by inviting them for a unique interactive experience."

Interactive monodrama presents charm of small-theater production
Ti Gong

"Listen To Your Inner Ape" raises questions about humanity and freedom.

Performance info

Dates: March 30 - April 16, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 199-399 yuan

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1155号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     