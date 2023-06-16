﻿
Feature / Entertainment

The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
The influence of filmmaker Xie Jin on Asian cinema has been immense. Now celebrating his centennial, the SIFF takes a retrospective look at this prolific master of cinema.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin
Ti Gong

Film professionals gather to reflect on their experiences working with Xie Jin from the perspective of his classic work and artistic life.

The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin
Ti Gong

The forum pays tribute to Xie Jin's decades of dedication to cinema.

"Giant of the Century," a tribute forum to commemorate the centenary of renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin's birth was held on Friday at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The forum brought together veteran filmmakers and film critics to reflect on their experiences working with director Xie (1923-2008) from the perspective of his classic work and artistic life, and to offer a glimpse into the artistic philosophy and cinematic spirit of this film legend across the ages.

Xie, a prominent figure among China's third generation of directors, influenced generations of Chinese filmmakers with his decades of dedication to cinema and the distinctive art of cinematography.

During his 60-year career, Xie shot more than 30 films across a variety of genres. Many of them are critically acclaimed, such as "Two Stage Sisters," "Hibiscus Town," "Woman Basketball Player No. 5," "The Red Detachment of Women" and "The Herdsman."

Film professionals and critics noted at the forum that Xie's movies were heartwarming and inspiring, and they vividly reflected the development of Chinese cinema.

Xie was also jury president of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 1st Shanghai International Film Festival 30 years ago.

The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin
Ti Gong

Chinese mainland filmmaker Huang Jianxin recalls Xie Jin's encouragement.

The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin
Ti Gong

Peggy Chiao, a scholar and producer from China's Taiwan, is still grateful for Xie Jin's encouragement and support of filmmakers in Taiwan.

Ren Zhonglun, president of Shanghai Film Association, acknowledged the forum's due tribute to Xie's outstanding artistic achievements.

"His movies, deeply rooted in real life, depict many ordinary people's aspirations for a better life," said Ren. "They contain sincere emotions and convey messages of warmth, strength and optimism to audiences."

Peggy Chiao, a scholar and producer, is still grateful for Xie's encouragement and support of filmmakers in China's Taiwan.

"Many of his movies portray the dilemmas and difficult times of ordinary people but the main characters are usually determined and optimistic," said Chiao.

Chinese mainland filmmaker Huang Jianxin said that Xie was his idol, and his cinematography and perseverance in film art had a strong impact on him.

"I still remember Xie encouraging me to tell more stories through my lens about ordinary people," Huang added.

Japanese film scholar Karima Fumitoshi, from the University of Tokyo, recalled his translation work on Xie's productions so they could be exhibited in Japan.

"Xie's films record important and tremendous social changes in China and offer Japanese audiences insights into the history, society and culture of the country," said Fumitoshi.

He added that when "Hibiscus Town" was screened in Japan, it gained huge popularity among Japanese movie buffs. An art cinema in Tokyo screened the film consecutively for over 20 weeks. It also demonstrated the market potential of Chinese art films at that time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     