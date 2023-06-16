The SIFF celebrates renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin

The influence of filmmaker Xie Jin on Asian cinema has been immense. Now celebrating his centennial, the SIFF takes a retrospective look at this prolific master of cinema.

"Giant of the Century," a tribute forum to commemorate the centenary of renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin's birth was held on Friday at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The forum brought together veteran filmmakers and film critics to reflect on their experiences working with director Xie (1923-2008) from the perspective of his classic work and artistic life, and to offer a glimpse into the artistic philosophy and cinematic spirit of this film legend across the ages.

Xie, a prominent figure among China's third generation of directors, influenced generations of Chinese filmmakers with his decades of dedication to cinema and the distinctive art of cinematography.

During his 60-year career, Xie shot more than 30 films across a variety of genres. Many of them are critically acclaimed, such as "Two Stage Sisters," "Hibiscus Town," "Woman Basketball Player No. 5," "The Red Detachment of Women" and "The Herdsman."

Film professionals and critics noted at the forum that Xie's movies were heartwarming and inspiring, and they vividly reflected the development of Chinese cinema.

Xie was also jury president of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 1st Shanghai International Film Festival 30 years ago.

Ren Zhonglun, president of Shanghai Film Association, acknowledged the forum's due tribute to Xie's outstanding artistic achievements.

"His movies, deeply rooted in real life, depict many ordinary people's aspirations for a better life," said Ren. "They contain sincere emotions and convey messages of warmth, strength and optimism to audiences."

Peggy Chiao, a scholar and producer, is still grateful for Xie's encouragement and support of filmmakers in China's Taiwan.

"Many of his movies portray the dilemmas and difficult times of ordinary people but the main characters are usually determined and optimistic," said Chiao.

Chinese mainland filmmaker Huang Jianxin said that Xie was his idol, and his cinematography and perseverance in film art had a strong impact on him.

"I still remember Xie encouraging me to tell more stories through my lens about ordinary people," Huang added.

Japanese film scholar Karima Fumitoshi, from the University of Tokyo, recalled his translation work on Xie's productions so they could be exhibited in Japan.

"Xie's films record important and tremendous social changes in China and offer Japanese audiences insights into the history, society and culture of the country," said Fumitoshi.

He added that when "Hibiscus Town" was screened in Japan, it gained huge popularity among Japanese movie buffs. An art cinema in Tokyo screened the film consecutively for over 20 weeks. It also demonstrated the market potential of Chinese art films at that time.