Overseas dance troupes return to Shanghai with new shows

Shanghai International Dance Center Theater has lined up performances by troupes from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and countries like Switzerland, Spain, Israel and UK for the season.

Joshua Monten Dance Company staged its interactive production "The Pursuit of Happiness" at the Shanghai International Dance Center, marking the return of overseas troupes to the city since the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

From this month until November, dancers and troupes from China's Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as Switzerland, Spain, Israel and the United Kingdom, will stage their productions.

"The Pursuit of Happiness" departs from the traditional performer-audience relationship by placing seats on the stage itself, thus making the audience a part of the hour-long show.

The performers share their interpretation of the pursuit of happiness with the audience and encourage them to examine themselves, including their unspoken desires.



Through question-and-answer sessions and sign language interaction, the audience discovers new means of communication, expression, and connection.

"In the performance, both performers and audience participate in the pursuit of happiness by examining their most basic needs, witnessing each other's struggle, and wandering different paths to fulfillment," Swiss choreographer Joshua Monten said.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong's City Contemporary Dance Company will present "Almost 55" on June 30. Qiao Yang, who is recognized as a pioneer of contemporary dance in China, will deliver a solo performance.

Spain's Compania Manuel Linán will perform a flamingo act, "VIVA!" in September, followed by "When Love Walked In" by Israel's Yossi Berg and Oded Graf Dance Theater.

In the months of October and November, the Dance Center Theatre will host some of the 22nd Shanghai International Arts Festival performances.

Ti Gong

The program includes "Outwitting the Devil" by well-known choreographer Akram Khan, "Living Room" by Inbai Pinto, and "Blkdog" by British troupe Far From The Tree.

British performer Aakash Odedra will cooperate with China's Hu Shenyuan on "Samsara."

Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater is bringing "Send in a Cloud" to Shanghai.

"The 10 international programs are just the beginning," said Chen Li, vice general manager of the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

"We will continue to introduce world-class performers and troupes, providing local audiences with a window into the world's dance art."