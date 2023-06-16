Uzbek film 'Sunday' wins Best Film at the Asian New Talent Category of the SIFF

Uzbek director Shokir Kholikov's film "Sunday" won the Asian New Talent Category at this year's SIFF. The film follows the struggle and conflict between two generations.

Juries for the Asian New Talent category of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival selected the award-winning films out of 12 finalists on Thursday.

Shokir Kholikov's Uzbekistan film "Sunday" won the Best Film award in this category.

The film tells the story of an elderly couple living a peaceful life in a village, with their eldest son living nearby and their youngest son working abroad. It depicts the struggle and conflict between two generations.

Kazakh film director Aisultan Seit and Chinese film director Luo Dong shared the Best Director award respectively for "Qash" and "May."

The 10-year-old boy Yue Hao, who plays the leading role in the Chinese film "Day Dreaming," garnered the Best Actor award.

Sorour Peyrovani, who plays the leading role in the Iranian film "1.5 Horsepower," garnered the Best Actress award.

The Best Scriptwriter award went to Chen Xiaoyu, who wrote and directed "Gone with the Boat."

Davood Malek Hosseini was given the Best Photographer award for Iranian film "Cause of Death: Unknown."

Kyrgyz filmmaker Aktan Arym Kubat, jury president of this category, revealed that the judges had a "very heated debate" during the process of selection, but in the end, they still reached a consensus.

In Kubat's opinion, each entry is insightful, technologically mature, and has a very contemporary theme that expresses insights and reflections on society and human nature.

He also encouraged young filmmakers to make more contributions to the development of Asian and world cinemas.