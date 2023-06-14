UK film 'Kindling' debuts at the SIFF as Golden Goblet nominee

The UK film "Kindling" is nominated at this year's Golden Goblet Awards, with the actors and producers attending the SIFF. The melancholy film tells a story of loss and friendship.

Ti Gong

UK film "Kindling" made its debut at the main competition of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards on Wednesday.

Director Connor O'Hara, actors George Somner and Wilson Mbomio, and producer Mark Foligno met with the media.

The film was inspired by actual events and tells the story of a group of young men returning to their hometown to turn their terminally ill friend Sid's final days into a grand celebration of life, love, and friendship.

Sid, who is obsessed with astronomy and the atmosphere, plans an event that would bring everyone together. He gives each of them a category, such as love, home, friends, family, and asks them to find a memento related to their friendship. Eventually they burn the items in a ritual fire.

Although Sid's methods may not always be remembered, the melancholy film infers he leaves a deep impression on his friends' lives in his own way without realizing it.

Ti Gong

In terms of the movie's creative process, director Connor O'Hara recounted personal experiences from which the film is adapted.

"In my 20s, I had the experiences of losing friends," O'Hara said. "At that time, I wrote a short story and gave it to a friend who had loved and lost. The feeling of losing is uncomfortable, but those moments which shine in memories are even more precious."

Actor George Somner depicts terminal cancer patient Sid in the film.

"I'm fortunate to have been selected to play such a role," said Somner. "I'm not only responsible for the strength of the movie itself, but also for every member of the crew."

In working out how to successfully portray the character, Somner said, "I think the performance needs to present reality."

To get the most realistic effects, Somner revealed that he consulted a late-stage cancer patient named Bob to ensure he could deliver the most authentic depiction of Sid's situation. And in order to fully render his sick character, he underwent appropriate weight loss before filming.

As to his outlook for the Golden Goblet Awards, producer Mark Foligno admitted that the competition was very strong, and he is honored and happy to have this film nominated.