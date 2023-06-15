﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Perfect Strangers' director brings his new film to SIFF

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Director Paolo Genovese, known for his hit comedy-drama "Perfect Strangers" has brought his newest film "The First Day of My Life" to Shanghai, making its Asian debut at the SIFF.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
'Perfect Strangers' director brings his new film to SIFF
Ti Gong

Italian filmmaker and scriptwriter Paolo Genovese brings "The First Day of My Life" to the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Italian filmmaker and scriptwriter Paolo Genovese, known for the hit comedy-drama "Perfect Strangers," brought his first English-language film, "The First Day of My Life," to the ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, a nominee in the main competition of the festival's Golden Goblet Awards, also held its Asian premiere at the fest on Thursday.

Set in New York, the film is based on Genovese's bestselling novel of the same name. Four people who are on the brink of suicide are gifted a chance by a mysterious man to change their suicidal mind after seeing what life would be like one week after their "death."

With the man's superpower, the potential suicides travel forward in time to see how their friends and families would react to their deaths. They have a new option of deciding whether to live or jump off the Manhattan Bridge.

'Perfect Strangers' director brings his new film to SIFF
Ti Gong

The film also held its Asian premiere at the film fest on Thursday. Paolo Genovese answers questions from the audience.

'Perfect Strangers' director brings his new film to SIFF
Ti Gong

Paolo Genovese and audiences at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

According to director Genovese, the story was inspired by a documentary that featured interviews with people who attempted suicide but survived, and then changed their perspective on life.

"Many suicides in the documentary regretted their decision shortly after they jumped off the bridge," Genovese said. "The film is my attempt to explore new possibilities in one's life and destiny."

Genovese is well-known to film buffs in China. His "Perfect Strangers" (2016) received wide acclaim, and the film about cell phones and personal secrets has had many international remakes in over 20 different languages.

It's the fourth time for Genovese to take part in the Shanghai International Film Festival. He has exhibited several of his works in Shanghai, and was a judge at the Golden Goblet Awards in 2019.

"I feel honored to introduce my film stories to audiences in China," Genovese added. "The festival is a good chance for me to get feedback from audiences from different cultures other than mine."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     