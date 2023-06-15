'Perfect Strangers' director brings his new film to SIFF

Director Paolo Genovese, known for his hit comedy-drama "Perfect Strangers" has brought his newest film "The First Day of My Life" to Shanghai, making its Asian debut at the SIFF.

Italian filmmaker and scriptwriter Paolo Genovese, known for the hit comedy-drama "Perfect Strangers," brought his first English-language film, "The First Day of My Life," to the ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, a nominee in the main competition of the festival's Golden Goblet Awards, also held its Asian premiere at the fest on Thursday.

Set in New York, the film is based on Genovese's bestselling novel of the same name. Four people who are on the brink of suicide are gifted a chance by a mysterious man to change their suicidal mind after seeing what life would be like one week after their "death."

With the man's superpower, the potential suicides travel forward in time to see how their friends and families would react to their deaths. They have a new option of deciding whether to live or jump off the Manhattan Bridge.

According to director Genovese, the story was inspired by a documentary that featured interviews with people who attempted suicide but survived, and then changed their perspective on life.

"Many suicides in the documentary regretted their decision shortly after they jumped off the bridge," Genovese said. "The film is my attempt to explore new possibilities in one's life and destiny."

Genovese is well-known to film buffs in China. His "Perfect Strangers" (2016) received wide acclaim, and the film about cell phones and personal secrets has had many international remakes in over 20 different languages.

It's the fourth time for Genovese to take part in the Shanghai International Film Festival. He has exhibited several of his works in Shanghai, and was a judge at the Golden Goblet Awards in 2019.

"I feel honored to introduce my film stories to audiences in China," Genovese added. "The festival is a good chance for me to get feedback from audiences from different cultures other than mine."