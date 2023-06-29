﻿
Feature / Entertainment

4th century Chinese myths brought to life with art and AI

Minhang District is featuring an immersive exhibition based on the Chinese myth "Classic of Mountains and Seas." It brings the text to life using AI tech and unique installations.
Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition

Ti Gong

Preface of the Chinese classic text

An immersive art exhibition on "Shanhaijing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas," is going on in Minhang District. The exhibition takes people on a magical journey into the fantasy world of the 4th century Chinese text, browsing the pages in an innovative way.

The exhibition "Ancient Chinese Mythology" covers over 2,000 square meters, comprising 10 themed areas at the The Hub shopping mall. It features over 100 art installations with a combination of paintings and sculptures, revealing the unique charm of the Chinese mythology collection. Using light and shadow shows, it replicates scenes from the myths in a classic and vivid way.

Ti Gong

Skeleton of fantastic creatures depicted in the classic text

Ti Gong

A journey at the exhibition

With digital technology like AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content), it restores the skeleton of fantastic creatures depicted in the classic text, and presents artistic versions using stone sculptures, oil paintings, animation and art installations.

It even introduces punk and multimedia to create a fantasy world with interactive experiences, bringing fantastic creatures from the book to life.

There are also performances accompanying the exhibition.

Ti Gong

An experience at the exhibition

If you go:

Date: 10am-10pm, through October 31

Venue: 2L, The Hub, 上海市虹桥天地购物中心2L

Address: 688 Shenchang Road, Minhang District 上海市闵行区申长路688号

Admission: 98 yuan per adult on working days, 118 yuan per adult on weekends

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
