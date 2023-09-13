﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Gala Concert brings songs from French musicals to Shanghai stage

The French Musical Gala Concert will feature classics from French musicals including "Notre Dame de Paris," "Romeo and Juliet," "Rock Mozart," "Les Misérables," and "Don Juan."
Local fans of musicals will be excited this week as the French Musical Gala Concert returns to the city, six years after it made its debut in 2017.

The show, which runs from September 14 through 17, will feature a selection of some 30 classics from famous French musicals including "Notre Dame de Paris," "Romeo and Juliet," "Rock Mozart," "Les Misérables," "Don Juan," and "Le Rouge."

The French Musical Gala Concert is created by the production team of the French musical "Notre Dame de Paris," led by French producer Nicolas Talar.

It brings together six renowned musical stars – Laurent Ban, Elhaida Dani, Angelo Del Vecchio, Mikelangelo Loconte, Robert Marien, Gian Marco Schiaretti – to perform with Chinese and French musicians.

There will also be a French electroacoustic band and a Chinese orchestra of about 20 players.

Zhou Keren, who conducted the "French Musical Stars Concert" in 2017, was invited to be the Chinese conductor for this concert also.

September is the month in which the Shanghai Culture Square theater celebrates its birthday. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the theater.

Audience members who purchase tickets to three or more "2023 Shanghai Culture Square Anniversary Celebration Performances" can participate in a lucky draw and have the opportunity to receive a limited version birthday gift from the theater on its birthday, on September 23.

Date: Sept 14 to17, 2pm, 7:30pm
Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: Gate 2, 168 Maoming Rd S. and Gate 8, 215 Shaanxi Rd S., Huangpu District

Admission: 80-1,080 yuan (US$10.99-148.39)

