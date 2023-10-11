Annual masquerade ball on the Bund this weekend

Local event provider Nova Events will present a rooftop masquerade ball at Wanda Reign Hotel on the Bund on October 14, from 5pm until midnight.

The event, called "2023 The Shanghai Annual Masquerade Ball on the Bund", will be hosted at Ruiku, a restaurant located on the top floor of Wanda Reign with a massive terrace and a luxurious indoor area.

It boasts stunning 270 degree panoramic views of the Bund's historic waterfront and Pudong's futuristic skyline.

With the city skyline as a backdrop, guests can indulge in exquisite cuisine, sip on refreshing cocktails, and dance to the seductive beats of music by Shanghai's top DJ's and dance from dusk to dawn.

There will be complementary masks for all guests.

Date: Oct 14, 5pm - 12midnight

Venue: Ruiku

Address: 21/F, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan No.2 Road E., near Longtan Road, Huangpu District

黄浦区中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼,近龙潭路

Admission: 98-148 yuan (includes a drink)