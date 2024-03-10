﻿
Chinese version of musical 'Daddy Long Legs' returns

The Chinese version of the heart-warming musical "Daddy Long Legs" has returned to the Shanghai stage with promising young musical actress Zhang Huifang and actor Gao Yang.
The Chinese version of the heart-warming musical "Daddy Long Legs" has returned to the Shanghai stage with promising young musical actress Zhang Huifang and actor Gao Yang.

With the story by John Caird, and music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, the musical is based on a 1912 novel by American Jean Webster.

The musical tells the story of orphan Jerusha and her mysterious benefactor who sponsored her college education.

At the request of the benefactor, who Jerusha dubs "Daddy Long Legs" after seeing his elongated shadow, she sends letters regularly, describing her life and thoughts.

The benefactor Jervis is actually a shy and socially awkward philanthropist, who develops a special connection with Jerusha thanks to her letters.

The musical premiered in London's West End in 2012, and off-Broadway in 2015.

The Chinese adaptation was introduced in 2018, with more than 180 performances staged around the country over the next four years.

Zhang Huifang and Gao Yang perform the song "Like Other Girls."

This round of performance at Lyceum Theater stars the original Chinese cast of Zhang Huifang and Gao Yang. After six years, Gao has become the producer of the musical.

"Daddy Long Legs" was Gao's first stage appearance as a musical actor.

"This is where my dream started," said Gao, who was most touched by the vitality of Jerusha and Jervis as they broke through social restrictions and accomplished mutual redemption.

Zhang said she has gained more understanding about her character as she has grown older.

"Jerusha's growth has become more meaningful to me," she said.

"This is by no means a simple sweet story, but a veritable history of female growth."

After all the years, the musical can still impress an audience with its solid content and sincere emotion. A small band consisting of keyboard, guitar, and cello provides a live soundtrack for the performance.

Performance info:

Dates: Through March 17, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Lyceum Theater 兰心大戏院

Address: 57 Maoming Rd 茂名路57号

