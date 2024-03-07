Parks and entertainment venues roll out special discounts for women

Parks and entertainment venues are hooking it up with some sweet discounts for all the amazing ladies on International Women's Day!

Many parks and entertainment venues are planning special discounts for women on International Women's Day on March 8. Check out some of the few options available.

Park's Discounts

Chenshan Botanical Garden



1. Women who have received the honorary titles of female model worker, moral model, excellent teacher, March 8th Red-banner pacesetter, March 8th Red-banner Medal, and women's merit model will enjoy free park tours with their ID card and award certificate.

2. Other women will get half off the park ticket (30 yuan).







Date: March 8

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway

Guyi Garden

1. Half-price entry for women (6 yuan).

2. Women who have received the honorary titles of female model worker, excellent teacher, March 8th Red-banner pacesetter, and women's merit model are eligible for complimentary park visits with their ID card and award certificates.







Date: March 8

Address: 218 Huyi Highway

Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Event: 1. Half-price entry for women (82.5 yuan).

2. 198 yuan ticket discount for two women making the trip together.

3. All discount tickets must be purchased on the same day before 9am on the official website.







Date: March 1- 10

Address: 176 Nanliu Highway

Fangta Garden

Free entry for women.

Date: March 8

Address: 235 Zhongshan Rd E.

Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park

Discount on tickets (30 yuan) for women.









Date: March 8 to March 10

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Rd

Drunk White Pool

Free park tour for women.







Date: March 8

Address: 64 Renmin Rd S.



Sheshan National Forest Park

Free tour of Tianma and Xiaokun gardens for women.

Date: March 8

Address: 9258 Waiqingsong Highway

Amusement parks and exhibitions

Shanghai Disney Land

Special afternoon tickets for visitors (299 for adults, 224 for children, the old and the disabled). Tickets are limited.

Date March 8 after 3 pm

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd

The Oriental Pearl Tower

Women can avail of a 62 percent discount for a tour of the tower.

Date: March 8

Address: 1 Century Avenue

Shanghai Happy Valley

Half-price entry for women

Two people can buy a discounted 154-yuan ticket.



Award winning women can enjoy free park tours with their ID card and awards certificate.

Date: March 8-22

Address: 888 Linhu Rd

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Discount on tickets (199 yuan) for all customers.

Date: March 8-22

Address: 166 Yinfei Rd

Shanghai Romance Park

Discount on tickets (199 yuan)

Date: March 8-10

Address: 1750 Expo Avenue

Shanghai Maritime Museum

Ticket discount for women (15 yuan).

Date: March 8

Address: 197 Shengang Avenue

Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Hall

A discount of 25 percent on exhibition ticket. Discounts are also available for men.

Date: March 8, March 12 to March 15

Address: 98 Longhua East Rd

88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower

Discount tickets for two people (168 yuan), 98 yuan for an adult, 60 yuan for a student, 50 yuan for a child, and 298 yuan for jogging.

Date: March 8-10

Address: 88 Century Avenue

Shanghai Madame Tussaud's

Discount on tickets and a special souvenir for women.

Date: March 8-10

Address: 2-68 Nanjing Rd W.

Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum

Free entrance for women

Date: March 8-10

Address: 27 Zhongshan Rd E1

Jinjiang Amusement Park

A 62-percent discount on tickets and 32-percent off food prices in the park.

Date: March 8

Address: 201 Hongmei Rd

City Bus

Free city bus tour for women with 200 free French chocolate sets.

Date: March 8

Xiangduo Happy Farm

Free entry for women and a 12-percent discount on restaurants on the farm.

Date: March 8

Address: 1500 Xiaoxing Highway