Parks and entertainment venues roll out special discounts for women
Many parks and entertainment venues are planning special discounts for women on International Women's Day on March 8. Check out some of the few options available.
Park's Discounts
Chenshan Botanical Garden
1. Women who have received the honorary titles of female model worker, moral model, excellent teacher, March 8th Red-banner pacesetter, March 8th Red-banner Medal, and women's merit model will enjoy free park tours with their ID card and award certificate.
2. Other women will get half off the park ticket (30 yuan).
Date: March 8
Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway
Guyi Garden
1. Half-price entry for women (6 yuan).
2. Women who have received the honorary titles of female model worker, excellent teacher, March 8th Red-banner pacesetter, and women's merit model are eligible for complimentary park visits with their ID card and award certificates.
Date: March 8
Address: 218 Huyi Highway
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Event: 1. Half-price entry for women (82.5 yuan).
2. 198 yuan ticket discount for two women making the trip together.
3. All discount tickets must be purchased on the same day before 9am on the official website.
Date: March 1- 10
Address: 176 Nanliu Highway
Fangta Garden
Free entry for women.
Date: March 8
Address: 235 Zhongshan Rd E.
Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park
Discount on tickets (30 yuan) for women.
Date: March 8 to March 10
Address: 1677 Suitanghe Rd
Drunk White Pool
Free park tour for women.
Date: March 8
Address: 64 Renmin Rd S.
Sheshan National Forest Park
Free tour of Tianma and Xiaokun gardens for women.
Date: March 8
Address: 9258 Waiqingsong Highway
Amusement parks and exhibitions
Shanghai Disney Land
Special afternoon tickets for visitors (299 for adults, 224 for children, the old and the disabled). Tickets are limited.
Date March 8 after 3 pm
Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd
The Oriental Pearl Tower
Women can avail of a 62 percent discount for a tour of the tower.
Date: March 8
Address: 1 Century Avenue
Shanghai Happy Valley
Half-price entry for women
Two people can buy a discounted 154-yuan ticket.
Award winning women can enjoy free park tours with their ID card and awards certificate.
Date: March 8-22
Address: 888 Linhu Rd
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Discount on tickets (199 yuan) for all customers.
Date: March 8-22
Address: 166 Yinfei Rd
Shanghai Romance Park
Discount on tickets (199 yuan)
Date: March 8-10
Address: 1750 Expo Avenue
Shanghai Maritime Museum
Ticket discount for women (15 yuan).
Date: March 8
Address: 197 Shengang Avenue
Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Hall
A discount of 25 percent on exhibition ticket. Discounts are also available for men.
Date: March 8, March 12 to March 15
Address: 98 Longhua East Rd
88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower
Discount tickets for two people (168 yuan), 98 yuan for an adult, 60 yuan for a student, 50 yuan for a child, and 298 yuan for jogging.
Date: March 8-10
Address: 88 Century Avenue
Shanghai Madame Tussaud's
Discount on tickets and a special souvenir for women.
Date: March 8-10
Address: 2-68 Nanjing Rd W.
Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum
Free entrance for women
Date: March 8-10
Address: 27 Zhongshan Rd E1
Jinjiang Amusement Park
A 62-percent discount on tickets and 32-percent off food prices in the park.
Date: March 8
Address: 201 Hongmei Rd
City Bus
Free city bus tour for women with 200 free French chocolate sets.
Date: March 8
Xiangduo Happy Farm
Free entry for women and a 12-percent discount on restaurants on the farm.
Date: March 8
Address: 1500 Xiaoxing Highway