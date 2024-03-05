Feature / Entertainment

Heartwarming drama tells tale of cross-Strait Chinese

  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-03-06
Award-winning "The Home Coming" will be presented by the Art Ensemble of the All-China Federation of Trade Union at the Great Theater of China before embarking on a national tour.
The drama depicts the affection of relatives and friends among Chinese people on the mainland and Taiwan.

"The Home Coming," a heartwarming drama about the strong emotional ties between cross-Strait Chinese people will be staged at the Great Theater of China from March 8 to 10.

The drama's national tour will also unfold on Friday. Following its first stop in Shanghai, the drama will be presented in Suzhou, Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Xi'an, Chongqing and Nanning.

The drama depicts the heartwarming affection of relatives and friends on both the mainland and Taiwan.

The drama was performed at the China Theater Festival last year.

The drama has received rave reviews since its premiere in March last year.

Since its premiere in March last year, the drama has received rave reviews. In November last year, it was presented by the Art Ensemble of the All-China Federation of Trade Union at the China Theater Festival and won an award of excellence.

Qian Lei, director of the art ensemble, hopes the drama will help audiences gain strength, warmth, and love for their families from the drama.

Info

Date: March 8 and March 10, 2pm; March 9, 7:30pm

Venue: Great Theater of China

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd

牛庄路704号

After Shanghai, the drama will be presented in Suzhou, Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Xi'an, Chongqing and Nanning.





"The Home Coming" will be staged at the Great Theater of China from March 8 to 10.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
