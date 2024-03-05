Heartwarming drama tells tale of cross-Strait Chinese
"The Home Coming," a heartwarming drama about the strong emotional ties between cross-Strait Chinese people will be staged at the Great Theater of China from March 8 to 10.
The drama's national tour will also unfold on Friday. Following its first stop in Shanghai, the drama will be presented in Suzhou, Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Xi'an, Chongqing and Nanning.
The drama depicts the heartwarming affection of relatives and friends on both the mainland and Taiwan.
Since its premiere in March last year, the drama has received rave reviews. In November last year, it was presented by the Art Ensemble of the All-China Federation of Trade Union at the China Theater Festival and won an award of excellence.
Qian Lei, director of the art ensemble, hopes the drama will help audiences gain strength, warmth, and love for their families from the drama.
Info
Date: March 8 and March 10, 2pm; March 9, 7:30pm
Venue: Great Theater of China
Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd
牛庄路704号