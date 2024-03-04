Feature / Entertainment

SIFF EXPLORE is seeking entries for short films

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
The SIFF EXPLORE section of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival is seeking short film submissions.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
SIFF EXPLORE is seeking entries for short films

Young filmmakers attended the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's mentor forum last year.

The upcoming 26th Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFF EXPLORE section is seeking global entries for short films.

Short films of up to 5 minutes in duration can be registered on the film festival's official website (www.siff.com) until March 31. They can include a variety of genres, such as films, animations, documentaries, and experimental works.

At the event in June, 20 outstanding finalists from the 50 selected films will receive special recommendation awards.

They will be invited to participate in different SIFF EXPLORE activities, such as on-site promotion, mentor forum, exploration class, post-training, and the Golden Goblet Awards red carpet and ceremony.

SIFF EXPLORE, as a key component of the film festival's new talent cultivation approach, seeks to identify new film talent and creative works.

It allows young filmmakers to experiment, learn, and collaborate in the film industry.

Since its inception in 2019, SIFF EXPLORE has had four consecutive editions. Many cinema professionals, including Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng, rising filmmaker Mai Zi, and screenwriter Yuan Yuan, have been invited to serve as mentors for this team.

SIFF EXPLORE is seeking entries for short films

Winning short film directors walked the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's red carpet last year.

Registration notice

1. Running time: 5 minutes;

2. Filming time: April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024;

3. Genre: Feature, documentary, animation, experimental, etc.

4. Quality: MOV or MP4 in high-definition format, 1080p HD (encoded with H.264), and compliant with the screening requirements for 2K;

5. Aspect ratio: Either landscape or portrait orientation;

6. Applicant: The creator who owns the copyright to the work or its authorized representative. Each work can only be submitted by one main creator;

7. Registration time: December 16, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

For the regulations of SIFF EXPLORE of the 26th SIFF, please visit the "SIFF EXPLORE" module on the official website of SIFF (www.siff.com).

Applicants can apply online through the "SIFF EXPLORE" module on the official website.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     