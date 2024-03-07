Feature / Entertainment

Sci-fi sequel 'Dune: Part Two' opens across China on March 8

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
Adapted from Frank Herbert's futuristic sci-fi novel where humans live on many planets, the epic directed by Denis Villeneuve revolves around Paul Atreides' hunger for revenge.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
Sci-fi sequel 'Dune: Part Two' opens across China on March 8

A poster advertises 'Dune: Part Two.'

The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two," starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will open in cinemas across China on March 8.

On Wednesday, a special screening of the film's IMAX version was hosted in the city, receiving praise from the audience for its stunning visuals of gripping scenes.

Adapted from Frank Herbert's futuristic sci-fi novel where humans live on many different planets, the adventure epic film directed by Denis Villeneuve revolves around Paul Atreides' hunger for revenge against the clan who destroyed his family. It also portrays his partnership with Chani and the Fremen to take back their land.

Director Villeneuve, whose credits include "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049" shot the "Dune" franchise with IMAX cameras.

Sci-fi sequel 'Dune: Part Two' opens across China on March 8

The film's IMAX premiere in the city on March 6 was a success.

In 2021, the first part of "Dune" was a huge critical and financial success, earning more than US$400 million worldwide. Over an hour-long footage in the first installment was presented in IMAX special frames.

In "Dune: Part Two," the entire film was filmed on IMAX cameras and presented in IMAX special frames to better depict the power of the sand dunes.

The screening attracted a large crowd of movie buffs who were immersed in the sequel's exotic visual wonders, imaginative and spectacular scenes, and the sand dune aesthetics inherited from the previous work.

"The visual and sound effects are terrific in the IMAX cinema," said local movie buff Wendy Gao. "It reminds me of the sunset of Wadi Rum, where the Dune films were shot."

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     