Sci-fi sequel 'Dune: Part Two' opens across China on March 8

The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two," starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will open in cinemas across China on March 8.

On Wednesday, a special screening of the film's IMAX version was hosted in the city, receiving praise from the audience for its stunning visuals of gripping scenes.

Adapted from Frank Herbert's futuristic sci-fi novel where humans live on many different planets, the adventure epic film directed by Denis Villeneuve revolves around Paul Atreides' hunger for revenge against the clan who destroyed his family. It also portrays his partnership with Chani and the Fremen to take back their land.

Director Villeneuve, whose credits include "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049" shot the "Dune" franchise with IMAX cameras.

In 2021, the first part of "Dune" was a huge critical and financial success, earning more than US$400 million worldwide. Over an hour-long footage in the first installment was presented in IMAX special frames.

In "Dune: Part Two," the entire film was filmed on IMAX cameras and presented in IMAX special frames to better depict the power of the sand dunes.

The screening attracted a large crowd of movie buffs who were immersed in the sequel's exotic visual wonders, imaginative and spectacular scenes, and the sand dune aesthetics inherited from the previous work.

"The visual and sound effects are terrific in the IMAX cinema," said local movie buff Wendy Gao. "It reminds me of the sunset of Wadi Rum, where the Dune films were shot."