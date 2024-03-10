Versatile Canadian singer to showcase fusion music style in Shanghai

Riding the 'maple' wave, Ember Swift, a multi-faceted and multilingual jazz singer from Canada, will perform at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai on March 23.

SSI ļʱ



Riding the "maple" wave, Ember Swift, a multi-faceted and multilingual jazz singer from Canada, will perform at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai on March 23.

Fluent in three languages – English, French and Chinese – the talented singer boasts an original music style that is a fusion of Chinese and Western culture, spanning jazz, folk, reggae, funk, and rock.

It is not the first time Swift has performed in Shanghai and she said that her last few experiences in the city had been very positive.

"This, however, is the first ticketed performance ever in Shanghai, and it's with a full band and will be at such a beautiful venue, which is very well-known for its connection to New York's venue of the same name," Swift added. "The show will feature many new songs and a diverse collection of styles (not just jazz) and this, in itself, is a special feature as most original artists have music in a more narrow and specified genre."

She will also sing in three languages and present a bilingual show for audiences to understand what the songs are about.

Her band includes Canadian guitarist Gabriel Beaudoin, American drummer Ezra Keith Thomas, and Ghanaian bassist Francis Anuako-Manu. These talented musicians are ready to present an unforgettable show.

Swift came to China in 2008 out of a love for the Chinese culture, and bravely entered the Chinese music scene to re-start her career. At the time, she already had nine albums under her belt, but she continued to make music in China. She has now released a total of 13 original albums since 1996.

In 2020, Ember's music was featured in Michael Moore's film "Human Planet," and she also sang the new theme song for the popular video game "Mobile Legends."

In 2014, Swift performed on the stage of the competition program "Mamma Mia" and won third place in the national finals, and her talent and fluency in Mandarin amazed the Chinese audience.

"I studied Chinese at university and have been fascinated by Chinese culture from an early age," Swift said. "The Chinese culture has, of course, influenced my life and art. I am very grateful to this culture for adopting me."

Swift has raised her children in China and she feels it is her home now.

"In many ways, I'm more Chinese than Canadian now!" she said. "Not all ways, of course, but I've absorbed a lot of the lifestyle and ideology of Chinese culture and it's surely become a part of my music and creations."







Date: March 23, 7:30pm-9pm, 9:30pm-11pm

Venue: Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai

Address: 4/F, 139 Nanjing Rd E.

Tel: 6330-9218