Chinese TV drama enters Canneseries long-form competition

The Chinese television drama series "To the Wonder" has entered the Official Selection for Long Form Competition at this year's Canneseries, or Cannes International Series Festival, according to the producer iQIYI, one of China's major online streaming platforms, on Tuesday.

Adapted from the award-winning essay collection "My Altay," the eight-episode series showcases the natural landscape of Altay, a well-known tourism hotspot in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the folk custom of local herders.

It marks the first Chinese long-form drama series to be selected in the competition, said iQIYI, adding that the drama will get its world debut in Cannes, France on April 7 local time, where it will vie for five major awards against seven other international series.

"Art and love enable humanity to transcend language and national boundaries," said director Teng Congcong.

This year's Canneseries is slated to take place from April 5 to 10.

